Clarksville-Montgomery County under Flash Flood Watch
Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee which is in effect through 3:00pm today.
The flash flood watch is in effect for areas around and west of I-24. Heavy rain from showers and thunderstorms will combine with already saturated soils for an increased risk of flash into this afternoon.
The flash flood watch has been issued for a portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following areas, Bedford County, Cheatham County, Dickson County, Giles County, Hickman County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Lawrence County, Lewis County, Marshall County, Maury County, Montgomery County, Perry County, Stewart County, Wayne and Williamson County County.
2 To 5 inches of rain have fallen across many locations in the watch area over the past few days.
Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop after midnight tonight through the morning hours Saturday, resulting in an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain possible.
Higher amounts may be possible with training of heavier showers and storms.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Cities Affected
McEwen, Clarksville, Pulaski, Linden, Waverly, Columbia, Brentwood, Kingston Springs, Ashland City, Dickson, Waynesboro, New Johnsonville, Franklin, Lewisburg, Tennessee Ridge, Dover, Lawrenceburg, Lobelville, Clifton, Erin, Hohenwald, Centerville, and Shelbyville.
