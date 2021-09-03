Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting September 3rd, 2021

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work on SR 76 from LM 14.1-14.2 and SR 112 LM 9.19-9.41. Intersection improvements, grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls will take place Friday, September 3rd through Wednesday, September 8th (Excluding Holiday Restrictions) from 9:00am-3:00pm.

Median grading operations and overlay/restripe operations.

SR 13 from LM 17.00 – 19.00

Work consisting of the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall, and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road will take place from Friday, September 3rd until Wednesday, September 8th from (Excluding Holiday Restrictions) from 7:00am until 5:00pm.

There will be periodic flagging operations along SR13 and SR149 for clearing, grade work, bridgework, and/or paving operations. Mayhew Road will remain closed.

Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on November 7th, 2020. Width reduced to 22′ for the entire project.

Cheatham County

SR 455 from MM 0.87 – 1.16.

Grade, Drain, Pave of SR 455 & Levee Construction (by others) will take place through Mid-End 2022. There will be 24/7 continuous lane closures for the construction of levee, box culvert, stream relocation, and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

Davidson County

I-24 from MM 60.00 – 62.00.

Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Boulevard) EB ramp (exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving will take place at the interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Parkway (exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving starting Friday, September 3rd until Wednesday, September 8th (Excluding Holiday Restrictions).

There will be temporary, intermittent closures of the I-24 EB lanes from Bell Road to OHB and temporary, intermittent closures of the I-24 WB lanes from OHB to Bell Road for placing containment system on bridge 1 and repaving. Two lanes will always remain open.

I-24 from MM 51.00 – 53.00.

The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split will take place Friday, September 3rd through Wednesday, September 8th (Excluding Holiday Restrictions) from 8:00pm-5:00am. There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on I-440 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split for degrassing and milling.

I-24 from MM 54.00 – 55.00.

There will be maintenance on the ITS System on Tuesday, September 7th from 8:00pm-2:00am. There will be a shoulder closure on I-24 WB at Briley Parkway (MM 54.6) to replace CCTV. The installation work will consist of a right outside lane closure and shoulder closure.

I-40 from MM 216.00 – 217.00

The resurfacing on I-40 from Old Hickory Boulevard to Arlington Avenue will take place Friday, September 3rd through Wednesday, September 8th (Excluding Holiday Restrictions) from 8:00pm-5:00am. There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on I-40 between Old Hickory Blvd and Arlington Avenue for degrassing and milling.

I-40 from MM 219.5-219.7

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Stones River and on SR 171 over Stones River will happen Friday, September 3rd through Wednesday, September 8th (Excluding Holiday Restrictions) from 8:00pm-5:00am. There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on the Stones River bridge on I-40 for thin-lift epoxy overlay. At least two lanes will remain open at all times.

I-65 from MM 81.60

Miscellaneous safety improvements at the I-65 NB and SB off-ramps to Wedgewood Avenue (LM 7.29) will take place Friday, September 3rd through Wednesday, September 8th (Excluding Holiday Restrictions) from 8:00pm until 5:00am. There will be lane closures on Wedgewood Ave for installing mast arm signals. No lane closures on I-65 will be needed.

Davidson County / Rutherford County

I-24 MM 53.0-80

The construction of ITS and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro will take place Friday, September 3rd through Wednesday, September 8th (Excluding Holiday Restrictions), from 8:00pm-5:00am. There will be right lane and shoulder closures EB and WB for the installation of gantry foundations and conduit. Two lanes will remain open at all times. There will be left lane closures EB and WB for overhead sign foundation work in the median from MM 53-60. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

Dickson County

I-40 MM 176.0-177.0

The resurfacing and bridge repair of I-40 from east of Piney Road (LM 5.33) to the bridge over I-840 (LM 13.15) in Dickson will happen Friday, September 3rd through Wednesday, September 8th (Excluding Holiday Restrictions) from 8:00pm until 5:00am.

Hickman County / Humphreys County

I-40 from MM 152.60 – 160.70

The resurfacing on I-40 from near SR 230 to the Hickman Seq 3 County line will take place Friday, September 2nd through Wednesday, September 8th (Excluding Holiday Restrictions) from 7:00pm-6:00am. There will be nighttime lane closures for guardrail, rumble striping and permanent striping on I-40 in both directions.

