TWRA celebrates National Hunting and Fishing Day September 25th

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency - TWRANashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) will be celebrating 2021 National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD) on Saturday, September 25th. On this special day, the rich tradition of fishing, hunting, and target shooting will be observed recognizing the conservation efforts of sportsmen and women across the country.

The day also coincides with the start of the statewide fall archery season for deer and the fall archery season for turkey in selected counties.

NHFD was established by the United States Congress in 1972 and recognizes hunters and anglers for their contributions to wildlife conservation. The NHFD is an event celebrated in all 50 states annually on the fourth Saturday in September.

Together with federal aid programs, wildlife conservation efforts are funded mainly by the money sportsmen and women spend on their license fees, as well as the taxes they pay on certain types of outdoor recreational equipment that include firearms, ammunition, and fishing gear.

These funds support conservation programs, habitat acquisitions, and outdoor recreation opportunities in Tennessee and throughout the nation.

