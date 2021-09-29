APSU Soccer heads to Nashville to take on Belmont Bruins

Austin Peay (3-5-2 | 0-1-0 OVC) at Belmont (4-4-1 | 1-0-0 OVC)

Thursday, September 30th, 2021 | 6:30pm CT

Nashville, TN | E.S. Rose Park

Clarksville, TN – Looking to win its fourth-straight road match, Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team will travel to Belmont for a 6:30pm, Thursday match at E.S. Rose Park in Nashville.

Austin Peay State University dropped its Ohio Valley Conference opener to UT Martin, 1-0, at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field last time out. Now the Governors look to pick up their first conference win of the season and win four-straight road matches for the first time in program history when they travel to the Music City to battle the Bruins.

Austin Peay State University’s match at Belmont, as well as all regular-season home matches this season, will be broadcast on ESPN+.

About the Belmont Bruins



All-time vs. Belmont: 6-7-3

6-7-3 All-time vs. the Bruins in Nashville: 2-5-1

2-5-1 Last Meeting: March 23rd, 2021 (L, 0-1) in Nashville.

March 23rd, 2021 (L, 0-1) in Nashville. Last Meeting in Nashville: March 23, 2021 (L, 0-1) in Nashville.

After a fifth-place finish in the regular season and missing the 2020 OVC Soccer Championship during the spring, Belmont was once again tabbed to finish fifth by the league’s coaches and SIDs in the preseason poll.

The Bruins are off to 4-4-1 start to the season, with wins over in-state foes Lipscomb and Chattanooga and a 1-0 win over Southeast Missouri in their OVC opener.

2020-21 Second Team All-OVC defender Rachel Vernon leads Belmont on both ends of the field with a team-high 752 minutes, a goal, and an assist this season. Sophomore Maci Pekmezian and junior Loren House lead the Bruins in scoring with two goals apiece this season.

Goalkeepers Sarah Doyle and Andrea Leitner have both seen time in goal and recorded two wins apiece for the Bruins. Doyle has made 32 saves in six appearances and Leitner has made 16 saves and recorded two shutouts in four appearances.

APSU Notably

Austin Peay State University is playing its third-straight regular-season game against Belmont at E.S. Rose Park in Nashville, the Govs have not hosted the Bruins at Morgan Bros. Soccer Field since a 1-1 double-overtime draw on September 14th, 2018

Haley Patterson scored her first career goal against North Dakota; she is the third of Austin Peay State University’s 12 freshmen to find the back of the net this season.

Freshman Alec Baumgardt scored her first career goal against North Alabama and has recorded assists in back-to-back games against Alabama A&M and North Dakota –­ her two assists lead the Govs this season.

APSU has won three-straight road matches for the second time in program history and the first time since the 2005 season.

Senior goalkeeper Peyton Powell made a career-high-tying seven saves on Senior Day against UT Martin, she ranks second in the OVC in goals-against average (0.93) and save percentage (81.2%).

Powell and junior Chloé Dion combined to shut out Alabama A&M, posting the Govs first combined shutout since Mary Parker Powell and Dion combined to keep a clean sheet against Morehead State on October 18th, 2019.

Powell recorded her first career shutout against North Alabama, she is the first Austin Peay State University goalkeeper to record a solo shutout since Mary Parker Powell shutout Cincinnati in a 0-0 double-overtime draw on September 21st, 2019.

Powell and Dion are the only pair of OVC teammates that rank in the top ten in the league in save percentage, saves, and saves per game.

Dion recorded a career-high nine saves and her first career win at Chattanooga, she ranks fourth in the OVC with 5.20 saves per game this season.

APSU graduate senior Gybson Roth scored her first goal of the season at Alabama A&M, she had not scored a goal since her freshman season against UT Martin on October 8th, 2017.

Freshman Olivia Prock dished out her first career assist in the 33rd minute and scored her first career goal in the 47th minute against Alabama A&M.

APSU senior Rachel Bradberry scored her second goal of the season against Alabama A&M, her eight goals since the start of the 2019 season are the most by any Gov during that time.

Claire Larose found the back of the net for the 17th time in her career against Evansville, she ranks fifth in goals, fifth in game-winning goals (6), sixth in points (42), and eighth in assists (8) in program history.

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team heads back on the road for a 5:00pm, October 7th match at Morehead State. The Governors then return to Clarksville for a 1:00pm, October 10th match against Southeast Missouri at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field on Homecoming weekend.

For news and updates on everything Governors soccer, follow along on Twitter or Instagram (@GovsWSOC) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.