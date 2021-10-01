Austin Peay State University Volleyball defeats SIU Edwardsville in Three Sets

Clarksville, TN – A season-high 22 kills by fifth-year senior Brooke Moore paced Austin Peay State University’s volleyball team to a three-set Ohio Valley Conference victory (25-17, 25-16, 25-21) over SIU Edwardsville and elevated the Louisville native to fourth all-time in kills.

The Cougars jumped out to a 5-1 lead early in the first set and maintained their advantage through the match’s first media timeout. However, Moore’s second kill of the night cut into a 16-12 SIUE lead and sparked a 13-1 run for the Governors.

With her fourth kill of the night and 1,351st of her career, Moore passed Austin Peay State University alumna Kim Smith (1996-99) for fourth all-time and put Becky Sowinski’s (1997-00) 1,477 mark in arm’s reach.

Moore’s 10 kills during the 13-1 run gave the Govs the early lead with a 25-17 first-set victory.

Austin Peay State University posted a .367 hitting percentage in the second frame, holding the Cougars to just .139 and extending its lead with a 25-16 win.

The Govs and Cougars battled back-and-forth in a third set that featured 13 ties, but a kill by Maggie Keenan followed by three-straight SIUE errors paved the way for Austin Peay State University’s third consecutive win to start OVC play.

APSU vs. SIUE Set-by-Set Recap



After trailing 16-12 following the media timeout, the Govs finished the set on a 13-1 run sparked by 10 kills from Moore. During the streak, Moore passed Kim Smith for fourth all-time in career kills at APSU.

Riding the momentum from their first-set victory, the Govs led throughout the second set and took the convincing 25-16 victory to extend their lead.

In a back-and-forth third set that featured 13 ties, a 5-0 run midway through the set propelled the Govs a 25-21 victory and ended the match in three sets.

Austin Peay State University head coach Taylor Mott

On the third set

“I didn’t see that panicked look. Against Morehead, I think we kind of just shocked ourselves when we won the first two and were in control. Today, I think we did a better job of telling ourselves that we deserve to be here. I’m really happy we got that monkey off our back and hopefully we can do it again tomorrow.”

On Brooke Moore

“Early on, we struggled to score anywhere else. When our setters kept giving her the ball, I was wanting them to pass it around more, but then I realized that she just keeps scoring and they cant stop her so just keep giving her the ball. I was really proud of Brooke tonight. She took a lot of swings and turned in a lot of balls. That’s really what Brooke does.”

On Maggie Keenan

“I saw Maggie back there serving and getting the Cougars out of their system and doing a great job playing in the back row. She’s a middle and they aren’t supposed to play defense, but the team rallied around her. She did a great job serving and playing defense so she really lit that spark tonight that gave us momentum.”

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team will finish their series against SIU Edwardsville at 11:00am, Saturday at the Winfield Dunn Center. Prior to the match, Austin Peay State University will retire Isabel Canedo-Reagan’s #6 jersey, making the APSU great the first player in program history to receive the honor.