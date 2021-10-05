Clarksville Police Department asks public help in locating Missing Person Barbara Roberts

70.2 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, October 5, 2021
News Staff
Clarksville Police Department is looking for Missing Person Barbara Roberts
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for public assistance in locating a 24-year-old white female, Barbara Roberts, who was last seen around 1:00am this morning in the area of Power Street.

She has blond hair and blue eyes, 5’8” tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. She was wearing grey pants with a black stripe.

If anyone sees Ms. Roberts, please call 911 so Officers can check on her welfare.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Weaver, 931.648.0656, ext. 5692.

