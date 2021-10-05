70.2 F
Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Clarksville Street Department to begin ‘Fall Cleanup’ in October

Clarksville Street Department will remove residential yard waste

By News Staff
During the annual Fall Cleanup, the Clarksville Street Department will pick up smaller limbs, left, and clippings and leaves placed in biodegradable bags or boxes.

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – Clarksville Street Department will begin its annual fall cleanup — essentially free removal of residential yard waste — on October 18th.

Pickup service will be available to residents within the City limits through November 30th and will include removal of normal yard waste such as grass clippings, leaves, and limbs.

The Clarksville Street Department will not pick up tree stumps, tree limbs from topped trees, or limbs trimmed by a commercial company.

To have yard waste picked up, contact the Street Department from 7:00am to 3:30pm Monday through Friday at 931.645.7464, or you may choose to call the pickup line 931.472.3353 and leave your address with details of what you want picked up.

Yard waste for pickup must meet these criteria:

  • Grass clippings, leaves, and small limbs must be placed in biodegradable paper bags or cardboard boxes.
  • Larger limbs must be cut to 8 feet in length or shorter, and be 18 inches or less in diameter.
  • The pickup address must be within the City limits.
  • Yard waste must be placed within 8-10 feet of the street, and not block a drainage ditch or a driver’s view of traffic.
  • Tree stumps or limbs cut by a commercial company will not be accepted.
  • Residents must call within the designated time period, October 18th – November 30th.

If you have questions, contact the Clarksville Street Department from 7:00am to 3:30pm Monday through Friday at 931.645.7464.

