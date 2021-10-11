APSU This Week: Latinx, Wansoo Kim exhibits accentuate Fall Break

Clarksville, TN – The Latino Community Resource Center (LCRC) will host the Latinx Heritage Month Art Exhibit – a part of Latinx Heritage Month –on October 14th in the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Morgan University Center (MUC) Ballroom from 5:00pm until 7:00pm.
The event is free and open to the public.
Latinx Heritage Month events have been ongoing at Austin Peay State University since mid-September and wrap up this week.
JCPenney suit-up planned for Sunday
The APSU College of Business has teamed with JCPenney to help Govs get career ready with the JCPenney Suit-up!
Shop with other Govs from 3:00pm-6:00pm on Sunday, October 17th, at the Clarksville JCPenney at Governor’s Square Mall and receive exclusive discounts of up to 60% off on select career wear, shoes and accessories when you use the coupon provided at the event.
‘Wansoo Kim: Table Monsters’ exhibit continues at The New Gallery
The New Gallery will present “Wansoo Kim: Table Monsters” – an exhibition of new works by APSU Art + Design faculty member Wansoo Kim – through October 22nd.
The exhibit is free and open to the public.
