APSU This Week: Latinx, Wansoo Kim exhibits accentuate Fall Break

Clarksville, TN – The Latino Community Resource Center (LCRC) will host the Latinx Heritage Month Art Exhibit – a part of Latinx Heritage Month –on October 14th in the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Morgan University Center (MUC) Ballroom from 5:00pm until 7:00pm.

The event is free and open to the public.

Latinx Heritage Month events have been ongoing at Austin Peay State University since mid-September and wrap up this week.

JCPenney suit-up planned for Sunday

The APSU College of Business has teamed with JCPenney to help Govs get career ready with the JCPenney Suit-up!

Shop with other Govs from 3:00pm-6:00pm on Sunday, October 17th, at the Clarksville JCPenney at Governor’s Square Mall and receive exclusive discounts of up to 60% off on select career wear, shoes and accessories when you use the coupon provided at the event.

‘Wansoo Kim: Table Monsters’ exhibit continues at The New Gallery

The New Gallery will present “Wansoo Kim: Table Monsters” – an exhibition of new works by APSU Art + Design faculty member Wansoo Kim – through October 22nd.

This new series of works, “Table Monsters,” is an assemblage of recognizable and unidentifiable elements intended to evoke an environment where realism and surrealism coexist. Through both distant interaction with the works and personal closer examination, the viewer’s accessibility to the space and experience is restricted. By creating this experience for the viewer, Kim proposes to question our perceptions, our beliefs, our ignorance and our awareness.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

For more