APSU Men’s Tennis has Four Wins against Chattanooga at Steve Baras Invitational

Chattanooga, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team picked up three singles and one doubles victory against host Chattanooga in its first day at the UTC – Steve Baras Invitational at the UTC Tennis Complex.

Sophomore Frederic Schlossmann continued his dominant singles play this fall, defeating Chattanooga’s two-time first team All-SoCon nominee, Tomas Rodriguez, in three sets. It is the first win against against the Mocs for the Regensburg, Germany native and avenges a loss to Rodriguez in the spring.

Freshmen Lachlan Laner and Hogan Stoker picked up their second and third singles victories of the fall, respectively, against a pair of veterans for Chattanooga.

Laner defeated UTC’s Bo Nash in straight sets, while Stoker beat Quinten Nevenhoven in a pair of 6-4 victories.

In doubles, Stoker and Gabriel Nolasco Pozo remained perfect in their second match together, picking up a convincing 6-2 victory over Nash and Nevenhoven.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team wraps up its fall campaign Sunday at the Steve Baras Invitational against an opponent to be determined.

For news and schedule updates from the Scenic City, follow the Governors men’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsMTN) or Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Austin Peay Results Against Chattanooga

Singles

Frederic Schlossmann (APSU) def. Tomas Rodriguez (UTC) 6-3, 5-7, 10-9

Kerim Hyatt (UTC) def. Anton Damberg (APSU) 6-0, 6-1

Peyton Gatti (UTC) def. Gabriel Nolasco Pozo (APSU) 6-2, 6-3

Jordan McClure (UTC) def. Giovanni Becchis (APSU) 6-1, 6-2

Ryan Mudre (UTC) def. Tom Bolton (APSU) 7-6 (2), 6-1

Hogan Stoker (APSU) def. Quinten Nevenhoven (UTC) 6-4, 6-4

Lachlan Laner (APSU) def. Bo Nash (UTC) 6-3, 6-4

Doubles

Hyatt / Labbe (UTC) def. Damberg / Schlossmann (APSU) 7-6 (4)

Mudre / McClure (UTC) def. Bolton / Becchis (APSU) 6-3

Nolasco Pozo / Stoker (APSU) def. Nash / Nevenhoven (UTC) 6-2