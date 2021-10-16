Clarksville Police Department reports Single Vehicle, Pedestrian accident on Providence Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday night, October 16th, 2021, around 8:10pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a single vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian is being life flighted to Nashville and his status is critical.

Providence Boulevard (Northbound) is closed and traffic is being diverted down Sinclair Drive, one (1) southbound lane is open.

This is causing major traffic issues and CPD is asking the public to find alternate routes until the roadway can be completely cleared.