49.4 F
Clarksville
Sunday, October 17, 2021
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department reports Single Vehicle, Pedestrian accident on Providence Boulevard
News

Clarksville Police Department reports Single Vehicle, Pedestrian accident on Providence Boulevard

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On Saturday night, October 16th, 2021, around 8:10pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a single vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian is being life flighted to Nashville and his status is critical.

Providence Boulevard (Northbound) is closed and traffic is being diverted down Sinclair Drive, one (1) southbound lane is open.

This is causing major traffic issues and CPD is asking the public to find alternate routes until the roadway can be completely cleared.

Previous articleAPSU Men’s Tennis has Four Wins against Chattanooga at Steve Baras Invitational
Next articleAustin Peay State University Baseball comes from behind to defeat Indiana State, 9-8
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online