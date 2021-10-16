Austin Peay State University Volleyball takes down Tennessee State in Three Sets

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team completed a clean sweep of Ohio Valley Conference rival Tennessee State (25-21, 28-26, 25-18), Saturday, at Kean Hall to remain atop the standings at the midway point of the conference schedule.

Junior Mikayla Powell led the Governors (15-7, 8-1) with 14 kills against the Tigers (9-10, 1-9) in her fifth-straight match with double-digit kills. The Raymore, Missouri native also led the team with a .387 attack percentage.

Austin Peay State University’s conference-leading offense posted a .279 hitting percentage against the Tigers and held Tennessee State to a .176 mark. It is the ninth time this season that the Govs have held their opponent to a .180 mark or below.

With her start against TSU, graduate student Brooke Moore continued her record-breaking weekend, passing Stephanie Garrard (1990-93) for most sets played in a career.

Moore’s 18 kills throughout the series put the Louisville, Kentucky native 16 behind Becky Sowinski (1999-00) for third all-time in kills and is now just 69 kills from passing Sarah Schramka’s (2001-04) program-record of 1,530.

Set-by-set Austin Peay against Tennessee State

Maggie Keenan led the way with five kills in a first set that saw the Govs post a .375 hitting percentage and hold Tennessee State to a .211 mark.

The APSU Govs led 23-20 late in a back-and-forth second set, but thee-straight TSU points knotted the score for the 14th time. A Kaylah Jackson kill brought up a set-point, but the Tigers rallied with a pair of points to take the 25-24 advantage.

After exchanging kills, Jaida Clark tied the teams at 26 and Moore fired the set-winning kills as the Govs extended their lead.

Austin Peay State University won the final set in convincing fashion, finishing on a 6-1 and completing the clean sweep with a 25-18 third-set victory

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team returns home for a two-match series against Belmont, October 22nd-23rd, with the first match beginning at 6:00pm, Friday, followed by a 2:00pm, Saturday start.

Box Score

Austin Peay 3, Tennessee State 0

1 2 3 Final Austin Peay 25 28 25 3 Tennessee State 21 26 18 0

Match Details

Set Austin Peay Tennessee State K E TA % K E TA % 1 19 4 40 0.375 11 3 38 0.211 2 20 6 52 0.269 16 4 45 0.267 3 14 5 44 0.205 11 9 42 0.048 53 15 136 .279 38 16 125 .176

APSU Leaders

Tennessee State Leaders