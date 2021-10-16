64.3 F
Austin Peay State University Volleyball takes down Tennessee State in Three Sets

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Volleyball sweep weekend series at Tennessee State. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's VolleyballNashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team completed a clean sweep of Ohio Valley Conference rival Tennessee State (25-21, 28-26, 25-18), Saturday, at Kean Hall to remain atop the standings at the midway point of the conference schedule.

Junior Mikayla Powell led the Governors (15-7, 8-1) with 14 kills against the Tigers (9-10, 1-9) in her fifth-straight match with double-digit kills. The Raymore, Missouri native also led the team with a .387 attack percentage.

Austin Peay State University’s conference-leading offense posted a .279 hitting percentage against the Tigers and held Tennessee State to a .176 mark. It is the ninth time this season that the Govs have held their opponent to a .180 mark or below.

2021-22 APSU Volleyball - Brooke Moore. (Robert Smith,APSU Sports Information)With her start against TSU, graduate student Brooke Moore continued her record-breaking weekend, passing Stephanie Garrard (1990-93) for most sets played in a career.

Moore’s 18 kills throughout the series put the Louisville, Kentucky native 16 behind Becky Sowinski (1999-00) for third all-time in kills and is now just 69 kills from passing Sarah Schramka’s (2001-04) program-record of 1,530.

Set-by-set Austin Peay against Tennessee State

2021-22 APSU Volleyball - Maggie Keenan. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)Maggie Keenan led the way with five kills in a first set that saw the Govs post a .375 hitting percentage and hold Tennessee State to a .211 mark.

The APSU Govs led 23-20 late in a back-and-forth second set, but thee-straight TSU points knotted the score for the 14th time. A Kaylah Jackson kill brought up a set-point, but the Tigers rallied with a pair of points to take the 25-24 advantage.

2021-22 APSU Volleyball - Jaida Clark. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)After exchanging kills, Jaida Clark tied the teams at 26 and Moore fired the set-winning kills as the Govs extended their lead.

Austin Peay State University won the final set in convincing fashion, finishing on a 6-1 and completing the clean sweep with a 25-18 third-set victory

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team returns home for a two-match series against Belmont, October 22nd-23rd, with the first match beginning at 6:00pm, Friday, followed by a 2:00pm, Saturday start.


Box Score

Austin Peay 3, Tennessee State 0

  1 2 3 Final
Austin Peay 25 28 25 3
Tennessee State 21 26 18 0

 

Match Details

Set Austin Peay Tennessee State
K E TA % K E TA %
1 19 4 40 0.375 11 3 38 0.211
2 20 6 52 0.269 16 4 45 0.267
3 14 5 44 0.205 11 9 42 0.048
  53 15 136 .279 38 16 125 .176

 

APSU Leaders

Kills Powell, Mikayla (14), Moore, Brooke (11), Keenan, Maggie (8)
Aces Moore, Brooke (1), Waite, Caroline (1), Bullington, Marlayna (1)
Blocks Darland, Claire (3), Jackson, Kaylah (2), Moore, Brooke (1)
Assists Mead, Kelsey (25), Waite, Caroline (23), Eisenhart, Erin (1)
Digs Eisenhart, Erin (15), Moore, Brooke (9), Mead, Kelsey (9)

 


Tennessee State Leaders

Kills Rojecka, Aleksandra (11), White, Storm (9), Holmes, Aria (8)
Aces Pride, Hadley (2), Garcia-Guerrios, Sofia (1), Boudal, Carla (1)
Blocks Weldon, Mion (1), Williams, Aniya (1), Holmes, Aria (1)
Assists Garcia-Guerrios, Sofia (21), Marshall, Kristian (8), Rivera Ortiz, Gina (5)
Digs Garcia-Guerrios, Sofia (17), Rivera Ortiz, Gina (13), Williams, Aniya (9)
