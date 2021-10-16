Austin Peay State University Volleyball takes down Tennessee State in Three Sets

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team completed a clean sweep of Ohio Valley Conference rival Tennessee State (25-21, 28-26, 25-18), Saturday, at Kean Hall to remain atop the standings at the midway point of the conference schedule.
Austin Peay State University’s conference-leading offense posted a .279 hitting percentage against the Tigers and held Tennessee State to a .176 mark. It is the ninth time this season that the Govs have held their opponent to a .180 mark or below.
With her start against TSU, graduate student Brooke Moore continued her record-breaking weekend, passing Stephanie Garrard (1990-93) for most sets played in a career.
Moore’s 18 kills throughout the series put the Louisville, Kentucky native 16 behind Becky Sowinski (1999-00) for third all-time in kills and is now just 69 kills from passing Sarah Schramka’s (2001-04) program-record of 1,530.
Set-by-set Austin Peay against Tennessee State
Maggie Keenan led the way with five kills in a first set that saw the Govs post a .375 hitting percentage and hold Tennessee State to a .211 mark.
The APSU Govs led 23-20 late in a back-and-forth second set, but thee-straight TSU points knotted the score for the 14th time. A Kaylah Jackson kill brought up a set-point, but the Tigers rallied with a pair of points to take the 25-24 advantage.
After exchanging kills, Jaida Clark tied the teams at 26 and Moore fired the set-winning kills as the Govs extended their lead.
Austin Peay State University won the final set in convincing fashion, finishing on a 6-1 and completing the clean sweep with a 25-18 third-set victory
Next Up For APSU Volleyball
The Austin Peay State University volleyball team returns home for a two-match series against Belmont, October 22nd-23rd, with the first match beginning at 6:00pm, Friday, followed by a 2:00pm, Saturday start.
Box Score
Austin Peay 3, Tennessee State 0
|1
|2
|3
|Final
|Austin Peay
|25
|28
|25
|3
|Tennessee State
|21
|26
|18
|0
Match Details
|Set
|Austin Peay
|Tennessee State
|K
|E
|TA
|%
|K
|E
|TA
|%
|1
|19
|4
|40
|0.375
|11
|3
|38
|0.211
|2
|20
|6
|52
|0.269
|16
|4
|45
|0.267
|3
|14
|5
|44
|0.205
|11
|9
|42
|0.048
|53
|15
|136
|.279
|38
|16
|125
|.176
APSU Leaders
|Kills
|Powell, Mikayla (14), Moore, Brooke (11), Keenan, Maggie (8)
|Aces
|Moore, Brooke (1), Waite, Caroline (1), Bullington, Marlayna (1)
|Blocks
|Darland, Claire (3), Jackson, Kaylah (2), Moore, Brooke (1)
|Assists
|Mead, Kelsey (25), Waite, Caroline (23), Eisenhart, Erin (1)
|Digs
|Eisenhart, Erin (15), Moore, Brooke (9), Mead, Kelsey (9)
Tennessee State Leaders
|Kills
|Rojecka, Aleksandra (11), White, Storm (9), Holmes, Aria (8)
|Aces
|Pride, Hadley (2), Garcia-Guerrios, Sofia (1), Boudal, Carla (1)
|Blocks
|Weldon, Mion (1), Williams, Aniya (1), Holmes, Aria (1)
|Assists
|Garcia-Guerrios, Sofia (21), Marshall, Kristian (8), Rivera Ortiz, Gina (5)
|Digs
|Garcia-Guerrios, Sofia (17), Rivera Ortiz, Gina (13), Williams, Aniya (9)