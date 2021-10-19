APSU Men’s Golf finishes Fifth at Xavier Invitational

Cincinnati, OH – Senior Adam Van Raden shot a career-best three-under 68 in the final round of the Xavier Invitational to climb 11 spots on the leaderboard and finish tied for second, while leading Austin Peay State University men’s golf team to a tie for fifth place with a score of 881, Tuesday, at the Maketewah Country Club.

Van Raden’s 68 in the final round was tied for the second-best score of the day at the par-71, 6,8098-yard track and gave him an aggregate score of 214 – seven shouts behind Northern Illinois’ Reece Nilsen, who won the event. Van Raden finished tied for the tournament lead in birdies, with 14 over the 54-hole event.

Graduate student Chase Korte posted his second-straight 74 and finished tied for eighth with a score of 216. Korte was the tournament leader after an opening-round 68, the eighth-place finish is his first top-ten since he finished tied for eighth at the Big Blue Invitational, April 12-13, at The President’s Reserve at Hermitage Golf Club.

After opening with a 79, freshman Payne Elkins bounced back with a 70 and 74 to finish tied for 30th with a 223. Elkins’ 223 aggregate score is the best of his career and came in his first appearance in head coach Robbie Wilson‘s lineup.

Senior Micah Knisley bounced back with a one-over 72 to move up a dozen spots on the leaderboard on the final day and finish tied for 52nd with a score of 229. Rounding out the Govs lineup, Jay Fox shot a season-best 75 in the final round of his first appearance of the season. Fox picked up a pair of spots on the leaderboard and finished tied for 63rd.

The Govs fifth-place finish at the Xavier Invitational is their second-best team finish of the season, behind a fourth-place finish at SIUE’s Derek Dolenc Invitational.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University men’s golf team will wrap up its fall season at Chattanooga’s Battle of Black Creek, October 25th-26th, at Black Creek Club in the Scenic City.

For news and results, follow the Governors men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO).

Box Score

Xavier Invitational

Maketewah Country Club | Cincinnati, OH

Dates: October 18th-19th