Roxy Regional Theatre brings back Richard O’Brien’s “The Rocky Horror Show”, October 28th-30th

Clarksville, TN – Dig out your fishnet stockings and dust off your stilettos! Following a one-year hiatus, that sweet transvestite and his motley crew are back for the ninth year in an annual tradition on the corner of Franklin and First in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

Richard O’Brien’s cult classic “The Rocky Horror Show” returns to the Roxy Regional Theatre for a limited engagement on Thursday, October 28th, at 8:00pm.

In keeping with the theatre’s traditional pay-what-you-can opening night, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular ticket price will go on sale at 7:30pm that evening for a $5.00 minimum donation.

Matthew Combs and Kelsey McCollaum star as Brad Majors and his fiancée Janet Weiss — a wholesome, well-behaved, utterly normal young couple in love — who innocently set out to visit an old professor one fateful night.

The night out is destined to be one they will never forget, as a thunderstorm and a flat-tire lead them to the castle of Dr. Frank ‘N’ Furter (played by Stephen Shore*), an alien, transvestite scientist with a manic genius and insatiable libido, played by a stiletto and fishnet stocking-clad Stephen Shore*.

When Brad, Janet, and Frank ‘N’ Furter’s cohorts are swept up into the scientist’s latest experiment, the night’s misadventures will cause Brad and Janet to question themselves, each other, love, and lust. A loving homage to the cult-classic, sci-fi film and horror genres with an irresistible rock ‘n’ roll score, this is a hilarious, wild ride that Clarksville will not soon forget.

Ryan Bowie once again returns to the role of Riff Raff, alongside Yarissa Tiara Millan as Magenta, Emily Rourke as Columbia, David Ridley as Eddie, Austin Olive as Rocky, and Brian Best as Dr. Scott / Narrator, with David Graham understudying for Dr. Scott / Narrator. Prepare to dance the “Time Warp” like never before to live music provided by The Roxy Band, featuring Tyler Saunders on piano, Thad Wallus on guitar, René Villareal on bass, Bernard Lott on drums, and Danny Jackson on saxophone.

Directed by Ryan Bowie with music direction by Tyler Saunders, “The Rocky Horror Show” is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company. This production is made possible in part through the generous support of Mary & Rick Konvalinka, with additional funding support provided by Ken Grambihler, in memory of John Davis; and Brad & Lisa Martin.

This production is recommended for mature audiences only, due to language and content. Audience participation is encouraged, and patrons are invited to dress up in their favorite Rocky Horror attire. Bags of props will be available for $5.00 in the lobby one hour prior to performances. Outside props will not be permitted, as they may damage the theatre or injure actors and/or audience members.

Performances are October 28th, 29th, and 30th at 8:00pm, with a special midnight showing on Saturday, October 30th.

Tickets are $35.00 and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain). CitySaver coupon holders can receive two tickets for the price of one to Friday’s performance. Advance reservations are strongly encouraged, as some performances are close to selling out.

On Sunday, October 31st, “The Rocky Horror Show” will be going on the road for one night only for a special Halloween performance at City Winery in Nashville. Reservations for this performance are available online at www.citywinery.com/nashville

Health and Safety Precautions

Facial coverings masking the nose and mouth are REQUIRED inside the Roxy Regional Theatre (except when actively eating or drinking) for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

*Stephen Shore is appearing courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org