APSU Women’s Basketball picked Fifth, Yamia Johnson named Preseason All-OVC

Brentwood, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball transfer Yamia Johnson has been named to the Preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Team, and the Governors were picked to finish fifth in the league’s preseason poll, voted on by the OVC’s head coaches and sports information directors.
Last season, Johnson scored a season-high 29 points and matched her career-high with seven made three-pointers against Tennessee State, Jan. 24. The 5-11 guard averaged 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.5 made three-pointers per game while shooting 37.7 percent from the floor and 33.2 percent from behind the arc as a Gamecock, she scored a career-high 32 points in her sophomore season against UT Martin (2/8/20).
After a seventh-place finish during the 2020-21 regular season, the Govs were picked to finish fifth in head coach Brittany Young‘s first season at the helm of Austin Peay State University women’s basketball. The Governors were picked to finish ninth in the league last season and the fifth-place predicted order of finish is the program’s best preseason position since a fourth-place selection prior to the 2019-20 season.
Fans will have a chance to get their first look at Young and the APSU Governors during Govs Madness – an open practice and more that fans are invited to attend in support of the upcoming basketball season – 7:00pm, Wednesday in the Winfield Dunn Center.
Doors to the Dunn Center will open at 6:00pm, with giveaways for the fans that arrive early to support the Govs. Once the event begins, members of the Austin Peay State University men’s and women’s basketball teams will compete in a three-point contest and a dunk contest. To wrap up Govs Madness, both teams will play a live scrimmage. Fans are encouraged to sit in the lower bowl of the arena for a close-up view of all the action.
Young’s debut season will begin with a November 4th exhibition against Freed-Hardeman in the Dunn Center at 4:30pm. Austin Peay State University kicks off the regular season with a November 9th contest against Evansville at 6:00pm at Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Indiana.
For news and updates on everything Governors women’s basketball, follow along on Twitter or Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.
2021-22 OVC Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll
1. Belmont (15 first-place votes) – 159
2. Tennessee Tech (Two first-place votes) – 134
3. Murray State (Three first-place votes) – 125
4. UT Martin – 104
5. Austin Peay – 95
6. Southeast Missouri – 91
7. Eastern Illinois – 83
8. SIU Edwardsville – 44
9. Morehead State – 43
10. Tennessee State – 23
2021-22 OVC Women’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference Team
Yamia Johnson, Austin Peay
Conley Chinn, Belmont
Tuti Jones, Belmont
Destinee Wells, Belmont
Abby Wahl, Eastern Illinois
Lariah Washington, Eastern Illinois
Macey Turley, Murray State
Katelyn Young, Murray State
Kesha Brady, Tennessee Tech
Jordan Brock, Tennessee Tech
Mackenzie Coleman, Tennessee Tech
Anna Jones, Tennessee Tech
Preseason OVC Player of the Year: Destinee Wells, Belmont