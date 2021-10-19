Clarksville Police Department is looking for Missing Person Tinnie Marshall

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for public assistance in locating 63-year-old Tinnie Marshall.

She is a black female approximately 5’6” tall, 180 pounds, wearing a black sweater, black shoes, checkered pajama pants and has short, light brown hair and suffers from dementia, and has difficulty walking.

CPD officers responded to the Paddock Place Apartments around 10:00am this morning when family members reported her missing.

She was last seen on a doorbell camera at around 7:15am this morning. The attached photos are from the doorbell camera and August 2021.

If anyone sees Ms. Marshall, please call 911 so Officers can check on his welfare.