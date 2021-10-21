Montgomery County Animal Care and Control to close early Friday for pest, floor resurfacing services

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Animal Care and Control will close at noon on Friday, October 22nd, 2021 for pest control services and will remain closed on Saturday, October 23rd for the resurfacing of the floors within the shelter.

The facility will be open during normal operating hours on Monday, October 25th at 8:00am.

For information about pet adoptions and other services available at Montgomery County MCACC, visit mcgtn.org.

About Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

The mission of Montgomery County Animal Care and Control is to promote and enforce the humane treatment of our animal population as well as a dedication to rabies eradication, reducing animal euthanasia and controlling the pet population through a cooperative effort with the community.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control continues to strive to be a well-respected community leader and primary source for the optimal care and protection of animals and people in Montgomery County.

Our mission is accomplished through working in compliance with state and local regulations; cooperation with area Veterinary clinics, animal organizations, and animal rescue groups; advancing community and staff education and by serving for the protection, welfare, and adoption of animals.

You can contact Montgomery County Animal Care and Control by phone at 931.648.5750. MCAC is located at 616 North Spring Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

You can visit their website at www.mcgtn.org/animal-control