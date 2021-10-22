APSU Softball wins doubleheader against Volunteer State

Clarksville, TN – A couple of big offensive innings by the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team to go with solid pitching efforts led them to a sweep of visiting Volunteer State, Friday afternoon at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as the Governors closed out their fall schedule with 3-1 and 7-2 victories over the Pioneers.

Game 1

Austin Peay 3, Vol State 1

The Governors did all their damage at the plate in the first inning, as they scored all three of their runs in the opening inning.

Bailey Shorter would open the inning up by reaching on a catcher’s interference, and after stealing second base, scored on a double to right-center field by Lexi Osowski.

Emily Harkleroad would follow with a double of her own, scoring Osowski to make it 2-0, and three batters later score the third and final run of the inning on a sacrifice fly by Morgan McMahon

That would be more than enough for the Govs pitching staff to work with, as starter Samantha Miener picked up her first win of the fall by going the first five innings and allowing only one run on four hits, before giving way to Jordan Benefiel, who picked up the save by throwing two shutout innings of relief to closeout the victory.

Game 2

Austin Peay 7, Vol State 2

After a scoreless first inning, the APSU Govs bats came to life in the bottom of the second inning in the nightcap, as they scored five times on five hits in the frame.

Harkleroad and Mea Clark would get the inning going with back-to-back singles to open the inning, then load the bases an out later when Kylie Campbell was hit by a pitch.

Reese Calhoun would then follow with an RBI single to left, scoring Harkleroad with the game’s first run.

After a fielder’s choice cut down Clark at the plate, Shorter cleared the bases with a triple to right-center field, scoring Campbell, Calhoun and Morgan Zuege to make it 4-0.

The final run of the inning came a batter later, as Kendyl Weinzapfel’s single into left scored Shorter to make it 5-0.

The score would remain that way until the bottom of the fourth when the APSU added two more runs to extend their lead to 7-0.

Calhoun open the inning with a single and two outs later move to third base on an infield hit by Katie Keen.

That brought up Raylon Roach, who promptly singled to into right field, scoring Calhoun, with Keen also scoring all the way around from first base after the right fielder’s throw was wild to third base.

Govs start Harley Mullins got the win in her first action of the fall, throwing four shutout innings allowing two hits, a walk, and striking out two.

Benefiel picked up her second save of the day going the final three innings, allowing two runs on one hit, walking one, and striking out five.

Inside the Boxscore

The doubleheader is the first fall meeting between the two in-state programs since Sept. 27, 2014.

Bailey Shorter and Emily Harkleroad led the Govs with three hits each in the doubleheader, including a double and triple from Shorter and a double by Harkleroad.

Kendyl Weinzapfel, Mea Clark and Reese Calhoun had two hits each on the day.

Jordan Benefiel gave up her first earned runs of the fall in 17 innings of work.

The Govs stole four bases in the doubleheader, including two by Kendyl Weinzapfel and one each by Bailey Shorter and Emily Harkleroad, who stole third base.

Bailey Shorter is the only Gov to record hits in all five games this fall.

The Austin Peay State University softball team will play their annual Red & White World Series this coming Monday through Wednesday at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field.

For news and updates on everything Governors softball, follow along on Twitter (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.