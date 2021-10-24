Clarksville City Councilperson Karen Reynolds – Ward 9 Newsletter, October 24th

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts called a Special Session of the City council on 20 October 2021.

We had two items on the agenda:

ROBINSON V. CITY A. ORDINANCE 45-2021-22 (Second Reading) Approving a settlement of the Robinsons and/or Franklin Street Corporation (FSC) v. City, State Court and Federal Court lawsuits

2021 REAPPORTIONMENT NON-VOTING WORK SESSION A. Presentation by Elizabeth Black, Administrator of Elections, and Jeffrey Tyndall, Regional Planning Director

ROBINSON V. CITY A. ORDINANCE 45-2021-22 (Second Reading) Approving a settlement of the Robinsons and/or Franklin Street Corporation (FSC) v. City, State Court, and Federal Court

I wanted to share this information with you in a timely manner.

Ward Wide Clean Up

Wards 8, 9, and 11 along Needmore Road.

We will meet at Glenellen Elementary School at 9:00am.

All supplies will be provided.

Bring friends, we will be splitting into groups to tackle the entire road!

I will also have the proposed redistricting maps for the resident’s review.

ROBINSON V. CITY A. ORDINANCE 45-2021-22 (Second Reading) Approving a settlement of the Robinsons and/or Franklin Street Corporation (FSC) v. City, State Court, and Federal Court

The agenda contained in the link posted above has the actual settlement for the residents that would like to review it.

The Clarksville City Council voted unanimously in the October 20th regular session to approve a settlement agreement in the amount of $450,000 between the City of Clarksville and Jeff and Sherri Robinson and their wholly-owned Franklin Street Corporation (FSC).

This only settles 2 of the 3 lawsuits

The settlement agreed upon includes the City reimbursing the Robinsons up to $200,000 in expenses to extend the combined sewer line on the FSC property to a new grate inlet, the construction of a retaining wall, the alteration of existing downspouts, and the installation of stormwater runoff infrastructure.

The agreement also includes paying the Robinsons $250,000

I voted to approve for the following reasons:

To date, we have spent approximately $2 million dollars in lawyers fees, court costs, and this settlement.

This has been a lengthy battle for the city and very costly to the taxpayers. This case could have been settled for a few thousand dollars in the beginning, then $49,000, then $1.2 million.

This is not the end of the battle and the costs but it is a start.

I agree with the Mayor when he published this statement:

After careful consideration, it was decided that a cessation of litigation expenses in connection with two of the three lawsuits was in the best interest of the citizens of Clarksville and would allow the City to continue to focus on its core mission of service to the community.

Proposed Redistricting of Ward 9

Mr. Tyndal from the Planning Commission and Ms. Elizabeth Black presented the updated maps the process they utilized when redrawing the lines. I encourage all of you to review the meeting.

I anticipate your comments and input.