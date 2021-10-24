Tennessee Titans last match up against Kansas City Chiefs

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans traveled to Kansas City to face the Chiefs for the AFC Championship Game and lost by a score of 35-24.

In the first quarter, Tennessee put together consecutive scoring drives to take a 10-0 lead. First, QB Ryan Tannehill led the offense on an eight-play, 58-yard possession with WR A.J. Brown contributing a 37-yard catch. K Greg Joseph converted a 30-yard field goal attempt as Tennessee went up, 3-0.

After forcing Kansas City to punt on the Chiefs’ opening possession, Tennessee added another 58-yard scoring drive with help from a 22-yard reception from TE Jonnu Smith. At the Kansas City four-yard line, RB Derrick Henry took the direct snap and ran into the end zone for a four-yard score and a 10-0 Titans lead.

Kansas City got on the board in the first quarter. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes led his team on a 10-play, 74-yard scoring drive that culminated in an eight-yard touchdown pass to Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill as Kansas City cut the lead, 10-7.

On the following possession, the Titans put together a scoring drive that consumed more than nine minutes, the longest scoring drive for the club since the 2000 postseason. WRs Corey Davis, Adam Humphries, and Brown all contributed first-down catches, and Henry accounted for 37 yards on the ground before Tannehill tossed a one-yard touchdown to extra tackle Dennis Kelly. The Titans extended the lead, 17-7.

The Chiefs added two touchdowns in the second quarter to take the lead. First, Mahomes connected with Hill for a 20-yard score to make it 17-14. Then, Mahomes scrambled into the end zone on a 27-yard run down the left sideline as Kansas City took a 21-17 lead into the half.

In the fourth quarter, Kansas City added a pair of touchdowns on back-to-back possessions. Chiefs RB Damien Williams capped a 13-play scoring drive with a four-yard touchdown run to put Kansas City ahead, 28-17. Next, Mahomes constructed an eight-play scoring drive that culminated in a 60-yard touchdown pass to Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins. Kansas City extended the lead, 35-17.

On the following Tennessee possession, the Titans put together an 80-play scoring drive including a fourth-down fake punt that saw P Brett Kern toss a 28-yard pass to DB Amani Hooker. Davis contributed a 22-yard reception, as Tannehill then connected with TE Anthony Firkser for a 22-yard touchdown. Tennessee cut the lead to 35-24, but ultimately could not mount a comeback and fell to the Chiefs.

Box Score

2019 AFC Championship: Titans 24, Chiefs 35

Sunday, January 19th, 2020 | 2:05pm CT | Arrowhead Stadium