58.6 F
Clarksville
Sunday, October 24, 2021
HomeSportsTennessee Titans last match up against Kansas City Chiefs
Sports

Tennessee Titans last match up against Kansas City Chiefs

News Staff
By News Staff
Tennessee Titans

Tennessee TitansNashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans traveled to Kansas City to face the Chiefs for the AFC Championship Game and lost by a score of 35-24.

In the first quarter, Tennessee put together consecutive scoring drives to take a 10-0 lead. First, QB Ryan Tannehill led the offense on an eight-play, 58-yard possession with WR A.J. Brown contributing a 37-yard catch. K Greg Joseph converted a 30-yard field goal attempt as Tennessee went up, 3-0.

After forcing Kansas City to punt on the Chiefs’ opening possession, Tennessee added another 58-yard scoring drive with help from a 22-yard reception from TE Jonnu Smith. At the Kansas City four-yard line, RB Derrick Henry took the direct snap and ran into the end zone for a four-yard score and a 10-0 Titans lead.

Kansas City got on the board in the first quarter. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes led his team on a 10-play, 74-yard scoring drive that culminated in an eight-yard touchdown pass to Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill as Kansas City cut the lead, 10-7.

On the following possession, the Titans put together a scoring drive that consumed more than nine minutes, the longest scoring drive for the club since the 2000 postseason. WRs Corey Davis, Adam Humphries, and Brown all contributed first-down catches, and Henry accounted for 37 yards on the ground before Tannehill tossed a one-yard touchdown to extra tackle Dennis Kelly. The Titans extended the lead, 17-7.

The Chiefs added two touchdowns in the second quarter to take the lead. First, Mahomes connected with Hill for a 20-yard score to make it 17-14. Then, Mahomes scrambled into the end zone on a 27-yard run down the left sideline as Kansas City took a 21-17 lead into the half.

In the fourth quarter, Kansas City added a pair of touchdowns on back-to-back possessions. Chiefs RB Damien Williams capped a 13-play scoring drive with a four-yard touchdown run to put Kansas City ahead, 28-17. Next, Mahomes constructed an eight-play scoring drive that culminated in a 60-yard touchdown pass to Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins. Kansas City extended the lead, 35-17.

On the following Tennessee possession, the Titans put together an 80-play scoring drive including a fourth-down fake punt that saw P Brett Kern toss a 28-yard pass to DB Amani Hooker. Davis contributed a 22-yard reception, as Tannehill then connected with TE Anthony Firkser for a 22-yard touchdown. Tennessee cut the lead to 35-24, but ultimately could not mount a comeback and fell to the Chiefs.


Box Score

2019 AFC Championship: Titans 24, Chiefs 35
Sunday, January 19th, 2020 | 2:05pm CT | Arrowhead Stadium

  1 2 3 4 Final
Tennessee 10 7 0 7 24
Kansas City 7 14 0 14 35
Previous articleClarksville City Councilperson Karen Reynolds – Ward 9 Newsletter, October 24th
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online