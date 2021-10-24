Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis perform well on final day of ITA Ohio Valley Regionals

Murfreesboro, TN – Danielle Morris and Denise Torrealba led the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team with a pair of victories on the Governors’ final day at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals, Saturday, at the Adams Tennis Center.

Morris and Torrealba picked up their first doubles victory together, defeating UT Martin’s premiere pairing from the spring in Mizuki Sakurai and Sina Albersmeier, 8-6.

Morris won her fourth singles match of the fall in a two-set victory over Butler’s Norah Balthazor, while Torrealba notched her fifth singles win and second-straight double bagel in a 6-0, 6-0 triumph over Lipscomb’s Liza Diachenko.

Senior Martina Paladini-Jennings won her first singles match of the weekend in a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Sakurai, but fell in an extended doubles match alongside freshman Yu-Hua Cheng to Jillian Niedzialowski and Lia Espinal from UT Martin.

In her ITA Ohio Valley Regional finale, redshirt sophomore Jana Leder dropped a back-and-forth three-set match to Purdue’s Juana Larranaga.

Leder and Nakanishi suffered their first doubles loss together against Louisville’s No. 2 pairing of Andrea Di Palma and Rhea Verma.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team wraps up its fall season at North Alabama, October 29th-30th, in Florence, Alabama.

Day Four Results

Main Draw Doubles (R32)

Palma / Verma (Louisville) def. Leder / Nakanishi (APSU) 8-1

Consolation Singles

Denise Torrealba (APSU) def. Liza Diachenko (Lipscomb) 6-0, 6-0

Juana Larranaga (Purdue) def. Jana Leder (APSU) 6-4, 4-6, 10-8

Martina Paladini-Jennings (APSU) def. Mizuki Sakurai (UTM) 6-2, 6-2

Danielle Morris (APSU) def Norah Balthazor (Butler) 6-2, 6-1

Consolation Doubles

Morris / Torrealba (APSU) def. Sakurai / Albersmeier (UTM) 8-6

Niedzialowski / Espinal (UTM) def. Cheng / Paladini-Jennings (APSU) 8-7 (5)