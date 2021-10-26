TBI reports Frederick Yates Jr. of Humboldt Indicted in Gibson County Double Homicide

Milan, TN – A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Gibson County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a man on charges connected to a double homicide.

At the request of 28th District Attorney General Frederick Agee, on August 23rd, TBI special agents joined investigators with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a double homicide at a home in the 100 block of Wilbur Nelson Road in Milan.

Marcus Smith (DOB: 5/16/00), of Humboldt, and Diamond Love (DOB: 3/28/01), who lived at the residence, were found deceased inside the home. During the investigation, agents and investigators developed information that identified Love’s former boyfriend, Frederick Yates Jr. (DOB: 7/5/01), as the individual responsible for the fatal shootings.

On October 15th, the Gibson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Yates with two counts of First Degree Murder, one count of Especially Aggravated Burglary, and one count of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony. On October 24th, Yates, who is currently in the Dyer County Jail, was served with the arrest warrants. Yates remains jailed in Dyer County without bond.

For additional information regarding Yates’ arrest, click here.