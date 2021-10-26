APSU Women’s Golf blows away competition in win at Town & Country Invitational

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team ran away with the Town & Country Invitational, hosted by Tennessee State, beating second-place Belmont by 18 strokes, Tuesday, at the par-72, 5,832-yard McCabe Golf Course.

Freshmen Kaley Campbell and Erica Scutt finished the tournament tied for second at even-par 144, one-shot behind Belmont’s Cameron Fish. Redshirt junior Shelby Darnell finished in fourth place and posted a two-over 146 aggregate score.

Making her first appearance since the fall opener, Taylor Dedmen rounded out the scoring quartet for the Govs and finished tied for fifth with a two-round score of 148. Redshirt senior Riley Cooper rounded out the lineup for the Governors and finished tied for 12th with a score of 158.

“The girls knew what they needed to do today, and they came out and took care of business,” said head coach Jessica Combs. “I’m so proud of the progress we’ve made this fall and picking up our second win to end the season was icing on the cake. Each girl contributed in their own way, and I’m so proud of how consistent our scores were.”

Competing as individuals for Austin Peay, redshirt freshman Payton Elkins and sophomore Kady Foshaug posted scores of 149 and finished tied for seventh in the tournament. Freshman Maggie Glass rounded the tournament for the Govs with a ninth-place finish and an aggregate score of 152.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

With the fall slate in the books, the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team will get back on the course when it plays at the Oyster Shuck Match Play, March 7th-8th, hosted by The Citadel in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

Scoreboard

Town and Country Invitational

McCabe Golf Course | Nashville, TN

October 25th-26th, 2021