Austin Peay State University theatre students work with NYC theatre, playwright on new play

Clarksville, TN – Since February, several Austin Peay State University (APSU) theatre students and professors have participated in a unique collaboration with the renowned Farm Theater in New York City.

After nine months and several meetings – including a three-day workshop at The Farm Theater in August – the students are ready to present a staged reading of that play.

The play – “Our Tempest” – will be free and open to the public at 7:30pm on November 5th and 6th at the Margaret Fort Trahern Laboratory Theatre at Austin Peay State University’s Clarksville campus.

The public also can attend a free workshop with Brasch at 3:00pm Friday, November 5th, at the theatre.

“A lot of students will never get this experience until they actually go on into the professional world,” said Darren Michael, an Austin Peay State University acting/direction professor who’s also directing the play. “That’s what’s exciting for me is the students get to work on fresh, new stuff.”

APSU theatre senior Alyssa Amos had the same excitement.

“To work through the creation of a show is genuinely integral for my collegiate education and for my future career,” said Amos, who dreams of being an operations manager or arts administrator for a large theatre house. “Knowing the full process of a show is insanely useful, and I am beyond elated to be a part of it.”

The play runs for about an hour and 45 minutes. After the performance, Brasch and the students will interact with the audience during a Q&A.