Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk to be held November 4th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Start your Holiday shopping early during the First Thursday Art Walk in Downtown Clarksville.

Produced by The Downtown Clarksville Association, First Thursday Art Walk is a free, self-guided tour spanning a 5-block radius that combines visual art, live music, engaging events, and more in the heart of Downtown Clarksville.

The First Thursday Art Walk in Clarksville is the ultimate opportunity to savor and support local creative talent.

The November Art Walk will be held November 4th from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the shops and galleries on Public Square, Franklin Street, and Strawberry Alley. The participating businesses are listed below as well as a description of the work they will be exhibiting and services they will be offering during the event.

The Customs House Museum (200 S. Second Street)

The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is Tennessee’s second-largest general interest museum. It features fine art, history, and children’s exhibits.

Museum Exhibitions

Jim Diehr: Visual Songs, Many Verses

November 3rd – January 30th | Crouch Gallery

Jim Diehr is a ceramic artist in Clarksville working with oil, acrylic, watercolor, wood, stone and clay to create works based on life experiences. This extensive multi-media exhibition is a mixture of new pieces and familiar favorites, including a new collection of cloud paintings and several whimsical sculptures.

John Guider: Journeys

November 9th – January 30th | Orgain & Bruner Galleries

In 1779, John Donelson set out on a river journey that would lead to the founding of Nashville. John Guider followed 240 years later, capturing contemporary images of Tennessee’s waters in a boat of his own making.

Photographs from his journey show us where we come from, and where we might be going. See photographs from John Guider’s journey on Tennessee’s waters in a boat of his own making. His photos show us where we come from, and where we might be going.

Customs House Christmas Village

November 16th – January 1st | Lobby

This large collection of porcelain pieces was assembled by Jimmy and Sue Drye of Clarksville and donated to the Museum by their children in their honor. A model train makes its way through the lights and moving parts of the village.

Interactions: Paintings by Judy Lavoie

Through January 2nd | Jostens Gallery

A wide variety of themes inspire Judy Lavoie to paint. Interesting textures inspire her, as do delicate colorful flowers and brightly lit landscapes. “By exaggerating colors, or sometimes altering them from reality, I aim to preserve a moment in time, recreating the subject in my own way.”

Esperanza: A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage and Hope

Through November 7th | Lobby

Hispanic Heritage Month begins on September 15th and pays tribute to the history and culture of the Hispanic and Latin American communities. This year’s national theme is “Be Proud of Your Past, Embrace the Future.” This exhibit features a variety of Hispanic and Latin American cultural objects, clothing, and traditions.

Anne K. Beyer: Still

Through November 28th | Harvill Gallery

Anne Beyer’s work is inspired by the relationship between the natural world and the human psyche. In this exhibit, she explores the relationship between handcrafted wood-fired ceramic forms and digitally designed 3D-printed objects.

Start Your Engines! A Celebration of Racing in Montgomery County

Through December 31st | Kimbrough, Hand & Memory Lane

Sponsored by Tri-Star Beverage and MPG Transport

The Museum expands its Challenge & Champions exhibit with this multi-gallery exhibition showcasing Montgomery County’s auto racing history and the local legends that formed the sport. Start Your Engines! highlights race cars, art, historical memorabilia, and video footage of personal stories from locals who established auto racing in the area.

Museum Events

First Thursday Art Walk

November 4th, 5:00pm – 8:00pm

The Museum will have free admission during First Thursday Art Walk Clarksville from 5:00pm–8:00pm. Tacos Azteca food truck will be set up in the Courtyard.

ArtLink Studios (116 Strawberry Alley)

ArtLink Studios located at 116 Strawberry Alley, will be featuring a variety art from our in-house artists.

Artist Information

ArtLink is proud to host local artist Regina Mick during the November 2021 First Thursday Art Walk.

I am an expressionist acrylic and mixed media artist. My works feature a combination of media that can vary greatly in terms of composition, color, texture, size, and more. I enjoy playing with light the most. I want my pieces to change as the sunset rises and sets throughout the day. It’s my way of making my pieces come alive.

Creating makes my soul sing. I sit down with a blank canvas and let my creativity unfold. I love the freedom it brings. My art studio is the one place where I am completely free to express myself. I enjoy the exploration of new techniques with a combination of styles.

I am consistently pioneering and continuously evolving in my art form. Recently, I have been experimenting with palette knife, painting non-objective objects, created purely for aesthetic reasons resulting in visual stimulation meant to evoke emotion.

Regina Mick lives in Clarksville, Tennessee. After high school graduation, she joined the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. After her term in the U.S. Army, Regina settled in Clarksville, Tennessee, and attended Austin Peay State University. There, she learned that she had a passion for art.

Around the same time. Her father fell terminally ill and passed away. Regina used her artistic abilites to cope with the loss. She continues to use art to calm her soul. To create makes her heart smile. She is a member of the Downtown Artists Cooperative in Clarksville, Tennessee. She won first place in the 2017 U.S. Bank Open Exhibition hosted by APSU’s Department of Art and Design.

Her works have been displayed in many shows including the Downtown Artist’s Cooperative, Nashville’s An Art Affair 2017, First Thursday Artwalk at Edward’s Steakhouse 2017, U. S. Bank Open Exhibitions 2011 and 2017, Riverfest Juried Art Show, 2016 and 2018.

Edward’s Steakhouse (107 Franklin Street)

Come enjoy the best steaks in Clarksville in a relaxed atmosphere with live piano on Friday and Saturday night. We also offer Clarksville’s largest wine selection in town from around the world. 10% Military and APSU discount daily

Artist Information

Edward’s Steakhouse is proud to support the November 2021 First Thursday Art Walk and will feature local artist David Smith this month.

David Smith is a retired U.S. Army Still Photographer, who came to the Clarksville area in 1976 as a member of the 101st Airborne Division. He returned to Clarksville with his family after his retirement from the military. Most of the photographs are of Landscapes and scenery but he also tries to photography the City of Clarksville.

”I feel that it’s important for a photographer to help preserve the history through photographs.”

He is a member of The Friends of Photography here in Clarksville. His photographs have been displayed in Edward’s Steakhouse, Tennessee State Museum, Customs House Museum and F&M Bank in Clarksville and Springfield and has been featured on local program, Tennessee Crossroads.

Stop in, see the art, listen to Jackson Miller on the piano and enjoy the Thursday night special, 1/2 priced $7.00 appetizers and 2 for 1 draft drink specials.

Downtown Artists Co-op (96 Franklin Street)

Artist Information

The exhibit at DAC for November is the annual Holiday Exhibit & Bazaar opening reception during the November First Thursday Art Walk.

The exhibit is generously sponsored by Sango Wine & Spirits, F&M Bank, Glenn Edgin, Framemaker, Jane & Gerald Gilman, Bobby Roylance, and Martha Elliott.

Roxy Regional Theatre (110 Franklin Street)

For those who enjoy the visual arts, the Peg Harvill Gallery, located just beyond the lobby, hosts twelve shows annually featuring locally and nationally known artisans. Shows generally open the first Thursday of each month for our First Thursday Art Walk.

Artist Information

During the month of November, the Peg Harvill Gallery at the Roxy Regional Theatre will feature the paintings of C. Douglas Charlton. Charlton’s artwork will remain up through the end of the month during the Roxy Regional Theatre’s mainstage production of Distracted, November 5th – November 13th, and theotherspace production of Doubt: A Parable, November 15th – November 23rd.

C. Douglas Charlton grew up just outside of Nashville in Gallatin, Tennessee. Old Hickory Lake provided an inspiring backdrop to begin creating artwork. Having spent much of his youth in his grandfather’s woodshop, Charlton uses wood as his surface medium of choice.

His paintings have a neon-rustic look that convey nostalgic emotions. Building depth through layers of color, his artwork has the ability to transport you to the ethereal experience of your most cherished memories, whether it be a person, place or pure emotion.

Artist Statement:

I believe color changes the mind, heart, and soul. The catch is that we have to allow ourselves to be moved. My idea of art is to give the viewer the ability to allow themselves to feel, to remember; to be moved.

I am a self-taught Nashville based painter. My artwork uses nostalgia and bright color work to create the memory of a person, place, or time. To remind someone of a feeling that cannot be reproduced.

I use contrast between dark and light, creating a neon-rustic look. My technique of using layers upon layers of thin acrylic paint creates and brings out an image of emotion and remembrance. By painting with acrylic on wood, I am able to use the texture provided by both materials to create a feeling of something lost, found, or adored. Any emotion the viewer feels, is the right one.

For tickets to and information about our current productions of DISTRACTED and DOUBT: A PARABLE, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org or call the box office at 931.645.7699.

Additional gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday, 9:00am–2:00pm.

Trazo Meadery (116 Franklin Street)

Experience Tennessee’s first meadery. Family owned and operated, Trazo Mead works to bring the highest quality meads to Tennessee. Check out our tasting room in downtown Clarksville!

Artist Information

Trazo Meadery is proud to support the November 2021 First Thursday Art Walk.

Artist: Holly Pearce (Pixykist Designs)

Bio: A background in costuming, theater set/parade float design & face/body painting Holly combines her love of color & fire with ingenuity to work her magic on mixed media pieces that are uniquely whimsical. Her designs have truly been PIXYKIST.

Journey’s Eye Studio (131 Franklin Street)

Artist Information

Journey’s Eye Studio is proud to host Martin Freeman during the November 2021 First Thursday Art Walk.

Martin Freeman is a visual artist in Nashville, TN. He explores a variety of textures using watercolor, pen/ink, charcoal, pastel, and pencil. Martin is often inspired by the work of other artists and will use their influence to explore alternate styles and approaches.

Martin focused on drawing as a young child, often using these talents to cope with life’s chaos. There were times when his passion for the arts varied between the visual arts and music, but the visual arts have always been his highest calling. Martin returned to art with a passion that has not abated. He continues to work on a near-daily basis with the encouragement and support of his family.

River City Clay (115 Franklin Street)

River City Clay is an art gallery and studio located in downtown Clarksville. We offer pottery classes for all skill levels with the goal of spreading our love for ceramics with our community.

Artist Information

River City Clay’s Holiday Bazaar begins November 4th. With gift-giving season in mind, the River City Clay gallery will be full of new handmade mugs, bowls, and smaller handmade items that make the perfect gift for anyone. The gallery features pottery made by Ken Shipley, Melody Shipley, and Shelby Crutcher, as well as handmade jewelry, handwoven goods, and photography.

