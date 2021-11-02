51.2 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, November 2, 2021
Clarksville Police Department identifies Man found Dead on Chestnut Drive

Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the victim from Saturday’s death investigation on Chestnut Drive has been identified as 32-year-old Christian Laciura (White/Male).

Next of kin notifications have been made and detectives from the special operations unit do not suspect any foul play.

At approximately 7:40am on Saturday, October 30th, 2021, Clarksville Police Officers responded to a welfare check on Chestnut Drive near Park Lane, where a 32-year-old white male was seen lying face down on the ground.

