Clarksville Police Department identifies Man found Dead on Chestnut Drive

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the victim from Saturday’s death investigation on Chestnut Drive has been identified as 32-year-old Christian Laciura (White/Male).

Next of kin notifications have been made and detectives from the special operations unit do not suspect any foul play.

At approximately 7:40am on Saturday, October 30th, 2021, Clarksville Police Officers responded to a welfare check on Chestnut Drive near Park Lane, where a 32-year-old white male was seen lying face down on the ground.