Clarksville City Councilperson Ashlee Evans – Ward 11 Newsletter, November 2nd

Clarksville, TN – As you may have heard new redistricting maps should be approved at this Regular Session (I have a good feeling they will be at least). Ward 11 is drastically changing, meaning most of you may not even be in Ward 11 anymore.

If you would like to view the map and ask questions, the election commission is inviting folks to come in and to ask questions.

Announcement

By request of constituents that own a small business. I will be having a public town hall at Evill Nash Brewing on November 9th at 5:30pm in regard to the new brewery legislation. We will be putting our heads together to discuss further amendment suggestions and getting overall input from the brewing community.

Evill Nash Brewing is located at 232 South Tenth Street in Clarksville.

2021 Reapportionment Elizabeth Black, Administrator of Elections, and Jeff Tyndall, Regional Planning Director

Ordinance 56-2021-22 (First Reading) Amending the Official Code of the City of Clarksville Reapportioning the City of Clarksville for the Purpose of Electing Persons for the Office of City Council [Citywide Reapportionment – 2020 Census] PAGE 73

Zoning Requests

Ordinance 47-2021-22 (First Reading) Amending the Zoning Ordinance and Map of the City of Clarksville, application of Sandra Sims, Brian Bryant – Agent for Zone Change on property located at the intersection of Hawkins Rd. & Edmondson Ferry Rd. from R-1 Single Family Residential District to R-4 Multiple Family Residential District

RPC: Disapproval/Disapproval PAGE 75

Ordinance 48-2021-22 (First Reading) Amending the Zoning Ordinance and Map of the City of Clarksville, application of John and James Clark, Calvin Ligon – Agent for Zone Change on property located at the intersection of E. Boy Scout Rd. and Needmore Rd. from AG AgricuR-4 Multiple-Family Residential District/C-2 General Commercial District to R-1 Single Family Residential District/R-4

RPC: Approval/Approval PAGE 76 (TRAFFIC ASSESSMENT PAGE 77)

(First Reading) Amending the Zoning Ordinance and Map of the City of Clarksville, application of Spencer Patrick Johnson & Sherry Johnson, Todd Morris – Agent for Zone Change on property located at the intersection of Peachers Mill Rd. & Pollard Rd. from R-1 Single Family Residential District to R-4 Multiple Residential DistrictRPC: Approval/Approval PAGE 112 (TRAFFIC ASSESSMENT PAGE 114)

Ordinance 50-2021-22 (First Reading) Amending the Zoning Ordinance and Map of the City of Clarksville, application of Michael Young, Wayne Wilkinson – Agent for Zone Change on property located north of Martin Luther King Blvd, west of Huntco Dr. & east of Vaughn Rd. from C-4 Highway Interchange District to C-2 General Commercial District

RPC: Approval/Approval PAGE 132

Ordinance 51-2021-22 (First Reading) Amending the Zoning Ordinance and Map of the City of Clarksville, application of 2114 Holdings LLC for Zone Change on property located at the intersection of Crossland Ave. & Robert S. Brown Dr. from C-5 Highway & Arterial Commercial District to C-2 General Commercial District

RPC: Approval/Approval PAGE 134

Ordinance 52-2021-22 (First Reading) Amending the Zoning Ordinance and Map of the City of Clarksville, application of Anthony Q. Johson for Zone Change on property located at the intersection of Daniel St. & Lucas Ln. from R-3 Three Family Residential District to R-6 Single Family Residential District

RPC: Approval/Approval PAGE 135

Ordinance 53-2021-22 (First Reading) Amending the Zoning Ordinance and Map of the City of Clarksville, application of Black Hawk Land Development, Rex Hawkins Agent for Zone Change on property located at the intersection of Peachers Mill Rd., & W. Boy Scout Rd. from C-5 Highway & Arterial Commercial District to R-2 Single Family Residential District

RPC: Approval/Approval PAGE 136

Ordinance 54-2021-22 (First Reading) Amending the Zoning Ordinance and Map of the City of Clarksville, application of KMG Properties, Rex Hawkins – Agent for Zone Change on property located at the intersection of Notgrass Rd. & Arbor St. from R-1 Single Family Residential District to R-4 Multiple Family Residential District

RPC: Approval/Approval PAGE 137

Ordinance 55-2021-22 (First Reading) Amending the Zoning Ordinance and Map of the City of Clarksville, application of KMG Properties, Rex Hawkins – Agent for Zone Change on property located at the intersection of Notgrass Rd. & Copeland Rd. from R-1 Single Family Residential District to R-4 Multiple Family Residential District

RPC: Approval/Approval PAGE 139

Consent Agenda

Consent Agenda City Clerk PAGES 140-213 All items in this portion of the agenda are considered to be routine and non-controversial by the Council and may be approved by one motion; however, a member of the Council may request that an item be removed for separate consideration under the appropriate committee report:

Ordinance 27-2021-22 (Second Reading) Authorizing a utility and ingress and egress easement to Bellsouth Telecommunications, LLC/D/B/A AT&T Tennessee at the intersection of Whitfield Rd., and Needmore Rd.

Ordinance 28-2021-22 (Second Reading) Amending the official code pertaining to hours for consumption of alcoholic beverages, beer and wine in the entertainment district “premises” as described in Tennessee Code Annotated (T.C.A.) § 57-4-102(28)(D)

Ordinance 31-2021-22 (Second Reading) Amending The Official Code Of The City Of Clarksville Reapportioning The City Of Clarksville For The Purpose Of Electing Persons For The Office Of City Council Member [Annexed Territory Along Hwy 76 And Little Hope Road]

Ordinance 32-2021-22 (Second Reading) Authorizing the sale of property located at 803 Howard Street to Marlon Placid

Ordinance 34-2021-22 (Second Reading) Amending the Zoning Ordinance and Map of the City of Clarksville, application of William Revell, Suresh Burle – Agent for Zone Change on property located at the intersection of Tiny Town Rd. and Allen Rd. from AG Agricultural District to C-5 Highway & Arterial Commercial District/R-4 Multiple Family Residential District.

(Second Reading) Amending the Zoning Ordinance and Map of the City of Clarksville, application of Milam Family, LLC, Jamie Milam, Allen Moser – Agent for Zone Change on property located at the intersection of Golf Club Ln. and Old Ashland City Road from O-1 Office District to C-2 General Commercial District.

Ordinance 36-2021-22 (Second Reading) Amending the Zoning Ordinance and Map of the City of Clarksville, application of Allen Moser for Zone Change on property located at the intersection of Ft. Campbell Blvd. and W. Bel Air Blvd. from C-5 Highway & Arterial Commercial District/R-1 Single Family Residential District to C-2 General Commercial District.

Ordinance 37-2021-22 (Second Reading) Amending the Zoning Ordinance and Map of the City of Clarksville, application of Preston Langford, William Belew – Agent for Zone Change on property located at a tract east of Warfield Blvd., west of Roanoke Rd., north of Rossview Rd. from O-1 Office District to C-2 General Commercial District.

Ordinance 38-2021-22 (Second Reading) Amending the Zoning Ordinance and Map of the City of Clarksville, application of Joel and Shirley Plummer, Chris Blackwell – Agent for Zone Change on property located at the intersection of Old Russellville Pike Rd. and Hickory Trace Rd. from R-1 Single Family Residential District to R-6 Single Family Residential District.

Ordinance 39-2021-22 (Second Reading) Amending the Zoning Ordinance and Map of the City of Clarksville, application of Powers & Atkins, LLC for Zone Change on property located at the intersection of Richardson St. and Crossland Ave. from R-3 Three Family Residential District to R-4 Multiple Family Residential District.

Ordinance 40-2021-22 (Second Reading) Amending the Zoning Ordinance and Map of the City of Clarksville, application of Abrahamson Family Trust, Wayne Wilkinson – Agent for Zone Change on property located at the intersection of Tiny Town Rd. and Heritage Pointe Dr. from AG Agricultural District to C-2 General Commercial District.

Ordinance 41-2021-22 (Second Reading) Amending the Zoning Ordinance and Map of the City of Clarksville, application of Warenda Barker, Ronnie Bell, Debra Whitlock,, Ferguson Bell, Freda O’Neal, for Zone Change on property located at the intersection of Needmore Rd. and Bell Rd. from AG Agricultural District to R-4 Multiple Family Residential District.

Ordinance 42-2021-22 (Second Reading) Amending the Zoning Ordinance and Map of the City of Clarksville, application of Luke Baggett, Syd Hedric – Agent for Zone Change on property located at the intersection of Oak Ln. and Lucas Ln. from R-3 Three Family Residential District to R-6 Single Family Residential District.

Ordinance 43-2021-22 (Second Reading) Amending the Zoning Ordinance and Map of the City of Clarksville, application of Benny Skinner for Zone Change on property located at the intersection of Greenwood Ave. and Kleeman Dr.. from R-2 Single Family Residential District to R-6 Single Family Residential District.

Ordinance 44-2021-22 (Second Reading) Amending the Zoning Ordinance and Map of the City of Clarksville, application of the Estate Of Eddie R. Key Glenda Griswold, Hal Matthews Crye- Leike Realtors Inc. – Agent for Zone Change on property located at the intersection of Needmore Rd. and Turner Ln. from R-3 Three Family Residential District to R-4 Multiple Family Residential District.

Ordinance 46-2021-22 (Second Reading) Authorizing the City of Clarksville to convey the sidewalks contained within the Downtown Commons parcel of real property to Montgomery County Tennessee

Resolution 29-2021-22 Approving Appointments for the Arts and Heritage Development Council and the Adult Oriented Establishment Board ? Arts & Heritage Development Council: Kitty Harvill (replacing Jim Diehr) October 2021 – September 2024, Arthur “Nick” Nicholson (replacing Kathy Heuston) October 2021 – September 2024, Louisa Cooke (replacing Fred Landiss) October 2021 – September 2024 and Yvonne Kendall October 2021 – September 2024 ? Adult Oriented Establishment Board: Kevin Billingsley (replacing Rachel Barrow) October 2021 – 2025

Adoption of Minutes: October 5th, 7th

Finance Committee

Ordinance 57-2021-22 (Expected Second Reading) Amending the Operating and Capital Budgets for Fiscal Year 2022 for Governmental Funds (Ordinance 130-2021-22) to repair the City Hall air conditioning (HVAC) system. Finance Committee: Approval PAGE 239

Housing and Community Development Committee

Resolution 26-2021-22 Authorizing a name change from Office of Housing and Community Development to Neighborhood and Community Services Housing & Community Development Committee:

Public Safety Committee

Ordinance 29-2021-22 (First Reading, Postponed October 7) Amending the official code of the City of Clarksville Title 4 (Building, Utility and Housing Codes) relative to non-single family housing Councilperson Holleman PAGE 242

New Business

Ordinance 30-2021-22 (First Reading, Postponed October 7) Amending the official code Title 1, Chapter 2, Section 204 relative to presenting legislation and deliberation of city council members to maximize efficiency Councilperson Holleman PAGE 245

Authorization to modify and amend the existing Regional Airport Authority Board membership so as to allow “staggered” terms for the members appointed by the City of Clarksville and Montgomery County Mayor PAGE 249

Resolution 31-2021-22 Authorizing reapplication for Zone Change for Ben Kimbrough – Ringgold Mill Properties, LLC , Bert Singletary – Agent, on the property located at the intersection of Ft. Campbell Boulevard and Millswood Drive from C-5 and R-2 to R-4 Councilperson Marquis PAGE 251

Let me know your opinions regarding the decisions that were made in the first readings during this session. I will always carefully consider your voice.

Remember that you can always view the agenda here: www.cityofclarksville.com/AgendaCenter

Lve stream meetings here: www.cityofclarksville.com/591/City-Meetings-Recorded-Videos or on Facebook on the “City of Clarksville Tn Government” page.