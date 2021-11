Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) currently has a perimeter around 1505 Madison Street (A&W Motel) and is attempting to negotiate with a motel guest that has warrants out of Nashville.

The incident started around 12:30pm.

This situation is isolated to one residence, but we ask the public to try and avoid the area directly around the A&W Motel.

No other information is available for release at this time.