APSU Football’s Draylen Ellis, Johnaton Edwards, Drae McCray earn OVC weekly awards

Brentwood, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) quarterback Draylen Ellis, defensive back Johnathon Edwards, and wide receiver Drae McCray each picked up a share of the Ohio Valley Conference’s weekly football awards, announced Sunday.

Ellis, of Olive Branch, Mississippi was one of two honored as the league’s Offensive Player of the Week. Returning after missing the bulk of the previous two games, Ellis completed 11-of-22 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns against the Eastern Illinois Panthers, Saturday.

He saw five of his completions go for 30-plus yards, averaging 25.3 yards per completion. With the APSU Govs trailing 20-14 midway through the second quarter, he led the game’s next four scoring drives to put the game out of reach. That burst included touchdown passes of 43, 33, and 59 yards to three different receivers.

Edwards, who shared the OVC Defensive Player of the Week award, made the final 16:17 of the first half one to remember as he picked off three passes, broke up two more, and recorded a half tackle for loss. The impressive stretch started with 1:17 left in the first quarter with his first interception and 54-yard return to set up the Govs at the EIU 14-yard line for an eventual scoring drive.

The Philadelphia, Mississippi native continued his tear in the second quarter when he intercepted his second pass of the day in the end zone with 1:39 remaining to deny EIU an opportunity to regain the lead. APSU drove down the field after the turnover and scored, extending its lead to 28-20. On the half’s final drive, Edwards broke up two passes before intercepting a Hail Mary attempt on the two-yard line to end the half.

McCray enjoyed a career day of his own en route to a share of the league’s Newcomer of the Week honor, recoding his first multi-touchdown day as a Governor while posting a career-high 137 receiving yards. The Tallahassee, Florida product continued his reputation as a big-play receiver, with three catches of 30-plus yards. His two touchdown catches were for 32 and 43 yards and he later added a 45-yard reception.

Joining the APSU trio in this week’s OVC honors were UT Martin running back Zak Wallace (offensive), Murray State defensive back Marcis Floyd (defensive), Murray State kicker Aaron Baum (special teams), and UT Martin quarterback Keon Howard (newcomer).

It is the second time this season Ellis has earned at least a share of the league’s offensive player of the week honor while Edwards notched his second defensive player of the week award. McCray nabbed his first career weekly award. Austin Peay State University has claimed a share of eight weekly awards this season.

The Austin Peay State University football team closes out the road portion of its fall 2021 schedule on Saturday, November 13th when it faces Tennessee State in a 2:00pm contest at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

For news and results, visit LetsGoPeay.com – the official website of APSU Athletics – and follow the Governors on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsFB).