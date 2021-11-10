Austin Peay State University will hold Two Winter Commencement Ceremonies December 10th

Clarksville, TN – On December 10th, 2021, Austin Peay State University (APSU) will host two commencement ceremonies to honor the University’s Fall 2021 graduates.

At 10:00am that Friday in the Dunn Center, Austin Peay State University will celebrate the undergraduate and graduate degree candidates from the College of Arts and Letters, the College of Business, and the College of STEM. Individuals receiving an Associate of Science in Liberal Studies will also participate in this ceremony.

Each graduate may receive up to eight tickets for guests to attend the event, and they may reserve their tickets at this link.

At 2:00pm that Friday in the Dunn Center, the University will celebrate the undergraduate and graduate degree candidates in the College of Behavioral and Health Sciences and the Eriksson College of Education, as well as anyone earning a Bachelor of Science in General Studies.

Each graduate in these colleges may also receive up to eight tickets for guests, and those tickets are available at this link.

Austin Peay State University offers a free live webcast of each commencement ceremony. A link to the webcast will be made available on the commencement webpage, www.apsu.edu/commencement/commencementinformation/webcast.php within 24 hours before the ceremony. Commencement is also aired live on CDE Lightband Channel 9, Spectrum Cable Channel 192, or AT&T Uverse Channel 99, and it can be heard on WAPX-FM radio, 91.9Mhz.

Plans for the ceremony are subject to change, based upon changes in the COVID-19 Coronavirus environment. Any updates about the ceremony will be emailed to participating graduates and posted on the Austin Peay State University’s social media accounts and the commencement webpage, www.apsu.edu/commencement/index.php