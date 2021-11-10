City of Clarksville participates in #VetDayPledge

Clarksville, TN – This Veterans Day, the City of Clarksville and its departments are proudly participating in the #VetDayPledge to thank U.S. Military Veterans for their service to our country.

The #VetDayPledge is a national effort to encourage businesses throughout the United States to thank our military veterans and their families by posting a video on their social media channels reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The campaign was created to unite coworkers around a simple action within the workplace to honor the brave men and women from all walks of life who have stepped forward to defend our nation throughout our history.

“The Pledge of Allegiance is a deeply rooted tradition that Americans have passed down for generations,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said. “Reciting the Pledge is our humble gesture to thank all who have served, and continue to serve, our nation with honor and distinction. We must ensure that the service and sacrifice of our veterans are never overlooked or forgotten.”

The City of Clarksville and its department have more than 1300 employees, including more than 300 U.S. military veterans.

Videos of City employees reciting the Pledge

CDE Lightband

North Clarksville City Services Center

Clarksville Gas and Water Wastewater Treatment Plant

Human Resources

About #VetDayPledge

The #VetDayPledge was launched by 10 to 1 Public Relations to unite Americans around the simple message of thanking our Veterans for their service. The nonpartisan campaign invites individuals, organizations, and companies from across the U.S.A. to participate by recording themselves reciting the Pledge of Allegiance on Veterans Day, November 11th, then sharing these videos with the hashtag #VetDayPledge.

More information and free resources for participants are available at VetDayPledge.com