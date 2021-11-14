36.2 F
APSU Volleyball beats Eastern Illinois in Four Sets

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Volleyball outside hitter Brooke Moore leads Govs to victory pver Easterm Illinois, sets stage for OVC Tournament. (Eric Elliot, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's VolleyballCharleston, IL – Graduate student Brooke Moore led the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team to a four-set (25-22, 17-25, 25-20, 25-23) Ohio Valley Conference victory against Eastern Illinois in the regular-season finale, Saturday, at Lantz arena. 

After falling to the Panthers (11-17, 4-14) Friday, the Governors (20-11, 13-5) were led by Moore’s .260 hitting percentage and a team-high 19 kills.

The Louisville, Kentucky native set the tone early for the Govs offensively with seven kills in a first set that never saw them trail. After having their lead cut to one late, a trio of kills sophomore Maggie Keenan gave APSU the early lead with a 25-22 victory.

2021-22 APSU Volleyball - Maggie Keenan. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)The Govs saw an 11-9 lead turn into a 13-11 deficit following four-straight Panthers’ points that brought an APSU timeout. Eastern Illinois maintained a multi-point lead for the remainder of the set, winning 25-17 following a late 5-1 run.

After dropping the third set’s first point, three EIU errors paved the way for a 6-1 Austin Peay State University run.

The Govs led by as many as eight points in the match’s subsequent set in which Moore’s six kills on 10 attacks led them to a 25-20 victory.

Six Govs posted two or more kills in the regular season’s final set as APSU held the Panthers to a .184 hitting percentage while posting a .227 mark themselves.

Moore’s 19 kills marks the 11th time she has posted 15 or more kills this season, while her .381 attack percentage is her fifth-highest mark.


Set-By-Set Austin Peay Against Eastern Illinois

2021-22 APSU Volleyball - Kaylah Jackson. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)The Governors jumped out to a 3-0 lead in Saturday’s inaugural set following Kaylah Jackson’s first of 10 kills in the match and back-to-back service aces by graduate student Caroline Waite. A kill by Brooke Moore followed by an EIU error gave APSU a 9-5 advantage later in the set and forced the Panthers to take their first timeout.

2021-22 APSU Volleyball - Brooke Moore. (Robert Smith,APSU Sports Information)After a 17-13 APSU lead brought up the Panther’s final timeout, a 6-4 EIU run trimmed the Govs’ lead to two, while another kill by EIU’s Annika Black made it a one-point margin since its first score. Austin Peay State University took the lead following a 4-2 run powered by three kills by middle blocker, Maggie Keenan.

After leading early in the second set, the Governors allowed four-straight points, giving EIU a 13-11 lead and bringing up a timeout. The Panthers expanded their lead with a 20-15 advantage late and finished the set on a 5-2 run to tie the two teams at one set apiece.

2021-22 APSU Volleyball - Caroline Waite. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)Austin Peay State University led 7-2 early in the third set and held their largest lead of the night at 15-7. While the Panthers mounted a late comeback big to make it a three-point game at 20-17, the Govs retook their lead, winning 25-20.

APSU secured the win following a balanced scoring effort in a 25-23 third-set victory. After leading 20-15, the Govs fended off a late comeback by the Panthers that saw them cut their deficit to one at the second match-point.


Next Up For APSU Volleyball

With the regular season finished, Austin Peay State University looks ahead to the OVC Tournament hosted by Southeast Missouri (23-7, 14-4) in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The Redhawks won a share of the regular-season title after winning both of their matches against Morehead State (18-11, 14-4).

The Governors will play Tennessee Tech (16-3, 11-7) at 10:00am, Thursday in the opening round of the OVC Tournament. The Govs and Golden Eagles split the regular-season series, October 8th-9th, in Cookeville.

The Austin Peay-Tennessee Tech winner will face the winner of Morehead State-Belmont match in a 3:00pm, Friday semifinal match. The championship match is slated for 6:00pm, Saturday. 

Box Score

Austin Peay 3, Eastern Illinois 1

  1 2 3 4 F
Austin Peay 25 17 25 25 3
Eastern Illinois 21 25 20 23 1

 

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
