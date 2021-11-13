U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn, Colleagues Expand Career Transition Program For Veterans

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) along with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) introduced the Onward to Opportunity Act to expand the Onward to Opportunity Program to 5 additional military installations. This program is the nation’s leading career preparation and training program for service members transitioning to civilian life.

“Our veterans deserve to have the opportunity to thrive after leaving the Armed Forces,” said Senator Blackburn.

“When our service members begin the transition into civilian life, they often struggle with finding employment and achieving financial stability. My bipartisan legislation addresses this issue directly by providing individualized career training programs and job placement services to help our service members transitioning to civilian life,” Senator Blackburn stated.

“After answering the call of duty, our service members and their families deserve every opportunity to succeed and the best resources Congress can provide,” said Senator Gillibrand, chair of the Senate Armed Services Personnel Subcommittee. “The Onward to Opportunity Act would help open doors for service members and their spouses when transitioning to civilian life by providing top-notch job training, employment, and educational opportunities at no cost. I am especially proud that New York State is stepping up to get the job done, with the Institute for Veterans and Military Families leading the charge to provide supplemental and greatly needed support services to improve the lives of military families around the nation.”

The Onward to Opportunity Act: