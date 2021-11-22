36.6 F
Clarksville
Monday, November 22, 2021
HomeNewsCity of Clarksville looking for additional input on Frosty Morn Site
News

City of Clarksville looking for additional input on Frosty Morn Site

Virtual Community Meeting, Survey added to City of Clarksville Website

News Staff
By News Staff

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – Following the successful Frosty Morn: Rebuilding for All community meeting on Tuesday, November 16th, 2021 the City of Clarksville has launched a virtual community meeting section on its website today to allow the community who could not attend the meeting in person to weigh in on the Frosty Morn project.

A recording of the information presented and renderings unveiled to the public at the meeting are available for viewing.

With that, the City is releasing a second post-meeting survey based on the public’s response to the preliminary survey released in late October and feedback provided at the community meeting.

The new survey can be found on the virtual community meeting page and will be open to the public until 11:00pm on Sunday, November 28th.

For more information on the Frosty Morn project, go to https://bit.ly/3Eyw19W.

Previous articleClarksville Gas and Water Department reports South First Street closed for water service line work
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online