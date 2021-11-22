City of Clarksville looking for additional input on Frosty Morn Site

Clarksville, TN – Following the successful Frosty Morn: Rebuilding for All community meeting on Tuesday, November 16th, 2021 the City of Clarksville has launched a virtual community meeting section on its website today to allow the community who could not attend the meeting in person to weigh in on the Frosty Morn project.

A recording of the information presented and renderings unveiled to the public at the meeting are available for viewing.

With that, the City is releasing a second post-meeting survey based on the public’s response to the preliminary survey released in late October and feedback provided at the community meeting.

The new survey can be found on the virtual community meeting page and will be open to the public until 11:00pm on Sunday, November 28th.

For more information on the Frosty Morn project, go to https://bit.ly/3Eyw19W.