60 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
HomeEducationAustin Peay State University School of Nursing Research Poster Day
Education

Austin Peay State University School of Nursing Research Poster Day

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University School of Nursing hosted Research Poster Day
Austin Peay State University School of Nursing hosted Research Poster Day. (APSU)

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – In November, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) School of Nursing hosted its research poster day, which challenged student groups to identify a clinical problem or issue relevant to the program’s Quality and Safety Education for Nurses (QSEN) competencies.

The nursing students had to identify the problem, develop a plan for improvement and draw a conclusion describing expected outcomes. The groups tackled issues such as “Psychiatric Patient Violence in the Emergency Room” and the “Contamination of Rooms Used for COVID Positive Patients.”

“This project is research-based, and the students should be able to implement the need in the medical facilities where they chose to work,” Dr. Eve Rice, interim director of the School of Nursing, said.

She praised the students for their “great innovation for patient safety, expanding their medical knowledge, and problem-solving for our community of interests. The SON faculty are very proud of their hard work and collaboration. The students are the future of healthcare.”

Photos

Austin Peay State University School of Nursing hosted Research Poster Day. (APSU)
Austin Peay State University School of Nursing hosted Research Poster Day. (APSU)
Austin Peay State University School of Nursing hosted Research Poster Day. (APSU)
Austin Peay State University School of Nursing hosted Research Poster Day. (APSU)
Austin Peay State University School of Nursing hosted Research Poster Day. (APSU)
Austin Peay State University School of Nursing hosted Research Poster Day. (APSU)
Austin Peay State University School of Nursing hosted Research Poster Day. (APSU)
Austin Peay State University School of Nursing hosted Research Poster Day. (APSU)

Previous articleLand Between the Lakes Opens Additional Areas to Archery Deer Hunting
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online