Austin Peay State University School of Nursing Research Poster Day

Clarksville, TN – In November, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) School of Nursing hosted its research poster day, which challenged student groups to identify a clinical problem or issue relevant to the program’s Quality and Safety Education for Nurses (QSEN) competencies.

The nursing students had to identify the problem, develop a plan for improvement and draw a conclusion describing expected outcomes. The groups tackled issues such as “Psychiatric Patient Violence in the Emergency Room” and the “Contamination of Rooms Used for COVID Positive Patients.”

“This project is research-based, and the students should be able to implement the need in the medical facilities where they chose to work,” Dr. Eve Rice, interim director of the School of Nursing, said.

She praised the students for their “great innovation for patient safety, expanding their medical knowledge, and problem-solving for our community of interests. The SON faculty are very proud of their hard work and collaboration. The students are the future of healthcare.”

