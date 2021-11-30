Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce December 2021 Events, Announcements

Clarksville, TN – This holiday season, the Chamber Area Chamber of Commerce encourages members of the community to Live Local and patronize Clarksville area businesses! The Chamber’s Live Local campaign is a way to promote the community and keep dollars local to directly support our community. Search the Chamber’s online directory to find a local business for any product or service.
Business After Hours will be held on Thursday, December 16th from 5:00pm–7:00pm at Talley Hall Event Center, 200 Harnett Court. Don’t miss Clarksville’s premier networking event, offered at no cost to Chamber members – make new business connections and enjoy great food and fun! For more information contact Sierra Allison at .
The Chamber Area Chamber of Commerce office will be closed on December 24th, December 27th, and December 31st in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.