Blood Assurance reports Type-O Blood Supply nearly Depleted

Nashville, TN – As Middle Tennessee residents focus much of their attention on the holiday season, the area’s blood supply is anything but merry.

On Wednesday, Blood Assurance reported less than a one-day supply of O-negative and O-positive blood on its shelves.

“As holiday schedules start to take away free time, collection numbers decrease,” said Dr. Ted Kieffer, Blood Assurance’s regional medical director.

To provide an adequate supply of blood and blood supplies to more than 70 hospitals in its service area, Blood Assurance needs around 400 collections a day. According to Kieffer, the organization’s collection count has been closer to 300 a day over the last week, with few Type-O donors.

“This blood type is used in every emergency situation to keep someone alive when hospitals don’t know what a patient’s blood type is. Without Type-O blood, patients will lose their lives while healthcare teams are working to stop a bleed,” Kieffer said.

Blood Assurance is giving away a $10.00 Amazon gift card to all O-negative and O-positive individuals who donate through Sunday, December 5th at any mobile blood drive or donation center. Blood Assurance’s Middle Tennessee donation centers are located in Clarksville, Columbia, Cookeville, Cool Springs, and Tullahoma.

The organization is holding several blood drives throughout the region over the next several days:

Friday

1st Franklin Financial

6 Mathis Drive

Dickson, TN

9:00am-1:00pm

Premier Medical Group

490 Dunlop Lane

Clarksville, TN

10:00am-3:00pm

Saturday

Pleasant View Baptist Church

1388 Cumberland Heights Road

Clarksville, TN

8:00am-1:00pm

Blood donors are urged to visit bloodassurance.org/schedule to schedule an appointment. Donors can also call 800.962.0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more, and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

About Blood Assurance

Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, and North Carolina. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council, and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.