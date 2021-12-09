Planters Bank Presents… “Disney’s The Santa Clause” at Roxy Regional Theatre this Sunday

Clarksville, TN – Join us for the comedy which marked television sitcom star Tim Allen’s movie debut when Planters Bank Presents… “Disney’s The Santa Clause” at the Roxy Regional Theatre this Sunday, December 12th, 2021 at 6:00pm. (Please note the later start time, due to Red River Breeze’s concert Sunday afternoon.)

Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) is a divorced father whose strained relationship with his son, Charlie, begins to mend only after a bizarre twist of fate transforms him into the new Santa.

When the current Mr. Claus falls off the roof on Christmas Eve, Scott dons Santa’s suit, and he and his son are whisked off to the North Pole. There he meets Bernard, the head elf, who tells him about the Clause, a contract stating that whoever puts on the Santa suit must also take on all the responsibilities that go with the position. Scott isn’t too thrilled about his sudden career change, but Charlie is overjoyed.

Rating: PG / Running time: 97 minutes / Release year: 1994 / Director: John Pasquin / Cast: Tim Allen, Judge Reinhold, Wendy Crewson, Eric Lloyd, David Krumholtz

Tickets are $10.00 (adults) and $5.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to show times). Popcorn, assorted candy, and drinks will be available as concessions.

Health and Safety Precautions

Facial coverings masking the nose and mouth are REQUIRED inside the Roxy Regional Theatre (except when actively eating or drinking) for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

