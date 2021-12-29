Tennessee Department of Health reports 215 new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Montgomery County, December 29th, 2021

As of the Lastest Data Released by the Tennessee Department of Health on December 28th

Nashville, TN – On Wednesday, December 29th, 2021, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that in Montgomery County there have been 215 new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported. The total is now 35,611 confirmed cases.

There have been six new deaths in Montgomery County due to COVID-19. Total COVID-19 related deaths in Montgomery County are now 466.

On December 28th, there were sixteen new cases in the age group of 5-18-year-olds reported.

For Tennessee, there were 7,161 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 reported as of Tuesday, December 28th. The total confirmed cases for Tennessee now stands at 1,086,408. There have beenconfirmed new deaths in Tennessee due to COVID-19. The total deaths in Tennessee is 20,776.

In the United States, there have been 54,539,801 cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported. That is up 391,247 since Tuesday’s 54,148,554. There have been 1,241 new deaths reported bringing the total in the U.S. to 843,402.

The following is from December 28th.

Seventy-eight new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Cheatham County. The total in Cheatham County is 7,614. There have been 90 deaths in Cheatham County because of the virus.

Nashville-Davidson County now has 134,277 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 1,578 cases from Monday’s 132,698. There have been 1,382 deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.

There have been 121 new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Dickson County. The total is 11,207. There have been 206 (+1) deaths in Dickson County due to the virus.

Seven new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Houston County. The total in Houston County is 1,997. There have been 52 deaths in Houston County because of the virus.

There have been twenty-seven new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Humphreys County. The total is 3,501. There have been 59 deaths in Humphreys County due to the virus.

101 new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Robertson County. The total in Robertson County is 15,171. There have been 231 deaths in Robertson County because of the virus.

There have been seven new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Stewart County. The total is 2,318. There have been 44 deaths in Stewart County due to the virus.

Tennessee Confirmed Cases

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Don’t touch your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick

Stay away from people who are sick

COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have a mild respiratory illness with fever, cough, and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 6:00pm CT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Tennessee Department of Health releases overall COVID-19 Coronavirus numbers for the State one day late.