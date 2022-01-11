Clarksville Police Department seeks to identify Discount Tobacco Burglary Suspect

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating a Burglary of a Business, Discount Tobacco, 2201 Fort Campbell Boulevard that occurred on December 26th, 2021.

A white male with blue jeans, dark color shirt, and a cap broke the front door and stole the cash register. CPD detectives are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify the suspect.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Koski, 931.648.0656, ext. 5286.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.