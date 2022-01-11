Manna Café Ministries’ Change for Change class begins soon

Clarksville, TN – Manna Cafe Ministries’ Change for Change Program can help those with prediabetes make the lifestyle changes they need for life and health in order to prevent Type 2. Groups meet weekly at Manna Cafe with a trained coach.

Classes include hands-on cooking instruction, tips for smart shopping, exercise sessions with a certified trainer, plenty of tested and proven nutritional information, and much more.

[320left]This program is incentivized; participants can earn up to $1000 and will be provided with the tools to succeed. Anyone with prediabetes is encouraged to apply.



The next 12-month Change for Change series will begin on February 8th, 2022. Everyone must register by appointment by calling or texting Program Coordinator Doretha at 931.449.0591 or emailing learn@mannacafeministries.com



Questions? Email Doretha Minor, Program Coordinator, at doretha@mannacafeministries.com

The registration deadline is January 31st. Don’t delay, register today to save your spot for the 2022 session.

About Manna Café Ministries

Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County. Each year, Manna Café provides food boxes and hot meals to 20,000 local residents.