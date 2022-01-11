Habitat for Humanity ReStore is looking for volunteers for Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

The National Day of Service is held each year to honor the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Clarksville, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County will host a volunteer service day on Monday, January 17th, 2022 from 10:00am to 1:00pm at the Clarksville ReStore located at 404 Madison Street.

This volunteer service event will honor Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy as part of the annual day of service held across the nation.

[320left]“We’re completing work on two Habitat houses and have several projects in our ReStore where volunteers are greatly needed,” said Rob Selkow, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County. “In addition to honoring Dr. King by serving others, this is also an opportunity for volunteers to learn about families who volunteer to fulfill their partnership agreement as part our homeowner program.”



The Habitat ReStore, where the volunteer work will take place, is an important revenue source for the Habitat for Humanity home building program.



Pre-registration for the service day and liability waivers are required and must be completed online here. Sex offender registry background checks are required for all participants and will be conducted by staff prior to the event.

Volunteers should be 16 and older, wear work clothes and closed-toe shoes, and bring gloves. Habitat will provide documentation for those performing community service. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

About Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County

Habitat for Humanity MCTN serves low-income families by partnering with them to build decent, affordable housing. Habitat for Humanity, in partnership with qualifying Montgomery County families, has completed over 100 houses since 1992, using donated funds, labor, and materials.

The Clarksville-based ministry is seeking individuals, churches, and local companies for volunteer projects related to eliminating poverty housing in Montgomery County. Information at 931.645.4222 or visit www.habitatmctn.org.