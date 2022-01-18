Clarksville’s Customs House Museum February 2022 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Come explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science, and history.

Some of the events in February at the Museum include: Rising Voices 2: The Bennett Prize for Women Figurative Realist Painters, Aneka Ingold: Transfiguration, Family Art Saturday: Tooth Painting, Little Explorers: Winter Wonderland, New to the Museum Collection, Explorers Landing: Exploring Our Town, Magic of the Mind Starring Jeff & Kimberly Bornstein.

Customs House Museum Exhibits

Rising Voices 2: The Bennett Prize for Women Figurative Realist Painters

Feb 3rd – April 24th | Crouch & Bruner Galleries

The depiction of the human figure is central in the history of art, and this exhibition brings a contemporary view to a timeless subject. The $50,000 Bennett Prize is awarded biennially to a woman fine art painter whose principal artistic focus is figurative painting in a primarily realistic style. Rising Voices 2 is comprised of paintings by the ten 2021 Bennett Prize finalists, including Prize winner Ayana Ross.

Aneka Ingold: Transfiguration

Feb 3rd – April 24th | Orgain Gallery

Aneka Ingold’s dramatically staged paintings present mysterious allegories informed by the stories and lives of women. Drawn from self-reflection and the shared experiences of peers and women throughout history, her narratives are relayed through symbols and patterns that culminate in a central, goddess-like figure. Ingold’s powerful characters, rendered in precise layers of colored pencil and paint, earned her the honor of being named the inaugural winner of The Bennett Prize for Women Figurative Realist Painters in 2019.

The Infirmary

Through April 17th | Lobby

Dr. Robert T. Burt was a skilled surgeon who opened Clarksville’s first hospital in 1906. He performed over 300 operations per year, including C-sections long before they were common practice. This exhibit features photographs and other artifacts that tell the story of Dr. Burt and his colleagues at the Home Infirmary.

Celebrating Our Korean Community

Through Feb 27th | Jostens Gallery

This year, February 1 marks the Lunar New Year, one of the most important traditional Korean holidays. Share in the celebrations and view cultural items like clothing, instruments and more.

New to the Museum Collection

Through Feb 20th | Kimbrough Gallery

The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center is home to more than 21,000 artifacts, documents, photographs, and works of art. Come and see a variety of recent additions to our collection!

The Petite Voyage: Small Works by Paul Harmon

Through Feb 6th | Harvill Gallery

This collection of small oil paintings is an homage to the little amateur landscapes found in Paris flea markets. Paul Harmon is the recipient of many major international painting awards and his work is well represented in galleries, museums and collections around the world.

Explorers Landing: Exploring Our Town

Opening Jan. 29th on the Lower Level

New Memories, New Adventures, New Explorers Landing! Explore our town with timeless favorites like the Bubble Cave and McGregor’s Market and new discoveries like the Landing and Car Ramp. It’s an adventure for all ages.

Museum Events

First Thursday Art Walk

Feb 3rd, 5:00pm–8:00pm

The Museum will offer free admission during First Thursday Art Walk Clarksville from 5:00pm–8:00pm. We’re celebrating Black History Month with Black artists and vendors.

Magic of the Mind Starring Jeff & Kimberly Bornstein

March 18th, 8:00pm & March 19th, 7:00pm

Prepare to be mystified and enthralled by the “Dynamic Duo of Deception,” Jeff & Kimberly Bornstein. Magic of the Mind entertains guests with world-class magic and mind-reading that ventures beyond mere illusion and verges on the unexplainable. For two nights only, experience the extraordinary in a brand-new show seen only at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center’s Turner Auditorium in Downtown Clarksville.

$25.00 general admission tickets go on sale on February 1st.

Museum Programs

Little Explorers: Winter Wonderland

Feb 11th, drop by between 10:30am–12:30pm | Ages 2 – 5, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Hudson Classroom

Play in the snow with polar animals, create a blizzard in a jar, throw snowballs at a snowman and make a giant snowflake to take home.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children. Activities may include items that are a choking hazard.

Discovery Saturday! Winter Science

Feb 12th, drop by between 1:30pm–3:30pm | Kindergarten and above, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Conduct fun experiments with Ms. Pat this month. Find out how animals like polar bears and penguins stay warm in freezing temperatures, investigate how salt affects ice and play with artificial snow.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

To Tell the Tooth: A Program with a Lot of Bite!

Feb 26th, drop by between 1:30pm–3:30pm

Free with membership or paid admission

We’re celebrating teeth during National Children’s Dental Health Month! Join us and Clarksville Dental Center to learn about good oral health in a fun, hands-on program. Examine skulls and teeth of other animals and touch an actual 10,000-year-old mastodon tooth!

Keep an eye out for a special visit from the Tooth Fairy – she’ll be passing out tooth saver necklaces. For younger visitors, join Ms. Pat at 2:00pm for Picture Book Story Time accompanied by fun songs and fingerplays.

Family Art Saturday: Tooth Painting

Feb 26th, drop by between 10:00am–12:00pm & 1:30pm–3:30pm

Ages 3 & above, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Encourage the proper way of brushing your teeth with this fun painting activity. Paint a large picture of a tooth with a toothbrush, using the up and down strokes of proper brushing. Some paint may stain, please dress appropriately.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Museum Discovery Quest

Free with membership or paid admission | Developed for school-age children

Free Take It N’ Make It Activity

Explore Museum exhibits with your family in a creative way with Museum Discovery Quests – entertaining, self-guided “scavenger hunts” that pique kids’ curiosities and captivate their attention. Several different themes are offered, and all of them include a free Take It N’ Make It activity packet for kids to make a fun project at home. Sign up for a Perks Pass to win a free prize from Seasons: The Museum Store after finishing three Quests.

F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Trains

Exhibit open daily

Volunteer Train Crew members run trains Sundays, 1:00pm–4:00pm and Wednesdays, 10:00am–12:00pm

Enjoy one of the largest model railroad layouts in the region boasting a miniature castle, UFO and scenic landscape. Interact with the miniature world by making automobiles move and helicopters fly. The model train exhibit is open daily and themes change every season.

Seasons: The Museum Store

Valentine’s Sale

Offer expires February 13th, 2022

Get your loved one unique, handcrafted jewelry pieces from Seasons. All jewelry is 15% off and 25% off for members.

Black History Month Sale

Offer expires Feb. 27th, 2022

Celebrate Black History Month with 10% off your Seasons purchase from a Black-owned business. Members receive 20% off.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second-largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning, and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org