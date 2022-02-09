Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball hosts Southeast Missouri

Austin Peay (7-14 | 3-8 OVC) at Southeast Missouri (11-13 | 6-5 OVC)

Thursday, February 10th, 2022 | 7:30pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – Opening up a season-long three-game homestand, the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team hosts Southeast Missouri, Thursday, February 10th. The tip-off is at 7:30pm.

It will be the second meeting of the season between the two programs.

Series History

Series Record vs. Southeast Missouri: APSU leads 43-24

Last Meeting: Jan. 1st, 2022 • Cape Girardeau, MO | Austin Peay 79, Southeast Missouri 98

Watch Live

ESPN+ (Bob Belvin – PBP, Barry Gresham – Color)

About APSU Men’s Basketball

Austin Peay State University enters Thursday’s contest with an overall record of 7-14 and 3-8 in Ohio Valley Conference play. The APSU Govs look to get back on track, dropping their last three games against the top three teams in the conference.

APSU has two players averaging double figures and is scoring 65.6 points per game.

Defend The Dunn

Austin Peay State University has a record of 26-7 all-time against SEMO inside the Winfield Dunn Center. The APSU Govs have won four consecutive home games over the RedHawks with four of the last five games being decided by an average margin of 11.8 points.

Freshman Elijah Hutchins-Everett has scored in double figures in nine straight games, a career-best streak. Hutchins-Everett’s nine straight games in double figures in the fifth-longest active streak by a freshman in the NCAA.

The Man Doesn’t Miss

Hutchins-Everett is shooting 55.3 percent from the field this season, the third-best mark in the OVC. The freshman center has shot over 50 percent in six straight conference games.

Three-Point Threat

Freshman Drew Calderon has knocked down nine three-pointers and is shooting 34.6 percent from long distance over the past four games. Calderon has hit at least one three in 13 of the Govs 21 games this season.

No Rest For The Weary

Thursday’s contest with SEMO will be the first of three games in five days for the APSU Govs. It will also be the seventh of nine games in 19 days. The combined record of the Govs next three opponents (Southeast Missouri, Tennessee State, Eastern Illinois) is 28-44 with a 13-20 record in OVC play.

A Lock With The Lead At Half

Over the past five seasons, Austin Peay State University is 66-18 when holding a halftime lead. During the 2021-22 campaign, APSU is 5-3 when heading to the locker room with a lead.

Evansville In Sight

With seven games remaining in the regular season, Austin Peay State University looks to make a push up the standings before play begins in the OVC Tournament, March 2nd-5th. If the tournament started today, the Govs would be the No.6 seed. Tickets for the 2022 OVC Basketball Championships presented by TicketSmarter are on sale now and can be purchased at HERE.

Tickets

Purchase single-game tickets or the all-new Family Four Pack presented by The City Forum. Receive four tickets to both a men’s and women’s basketball game along with four attraction passes at The City Forum. Packages start at just $22.00 and can be purchased by visiting letsgopeay.com/buytickets using the Promo Code: FAM4 or contacting the Govs Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

Follow The APSU Govs

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basektball

Following Thursday’s contest, the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team continues their homestand with their second meeting of the season against Tennessee State, Saturday, February 12th. The tip-off is at 4:00pm.

APSU then hosts Eastern Illinois on Monday, February 14th before squaring off with rival Murray State, Thursday, February 17th on ESPNU.