Roxy Regional Theatre hosts Chris Zander, L.O.S.S. film premiere of “A Palette Of Shades”, February 20th

Clarksville, TN – Film producer, writer, and director Chris Zander, in partnership with L.O.S.S. (Lending Our Shared Stories), will present his new documentary “A Palette Of Shades” at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Sunday, February 20th, 2022 at 4:00pm.

Featuring Dr. Eva Gibson, Dr. Monique Freemon, Harold Wallace III, Frances Hubbard, Sherman Wilson, and Treva R. Gordon, the film addresses Colorism, the practice of favoring lighter skin over darker skin.

Following the film screening, a Q&A session will be hosted by Roxy Regional Theatre Executive Director Ryan Bowie and L.O.S.S. founder Treva R. Gordon.



Nashville native Stephen Christopher Alexander “Chris Zander” is a model, film producer, director, and on-camera personality. Since the age of 18, his mission in television and film has been to create content that adds value to the lives of all people.



A recent graduate of Austin Peay State University with a Master of Arts in Communication, Chris wants all individuals to see themselves within his work and to understand that — no matter the ethnicity, age, gender, etc. of an individual — they are valuable because God created them.



Tickets to the screening are $15.00 and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the screening).

Health and Safety Precautions

Facial coverings masking the nose and mouth are REQUIRED inside the Roxy Regional Theatre (except when actively eating or drinking) for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

L.O.S.S. (Lending Our Shared Stories) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit ministry of The Mile High Church in Clarksville, founded in 2019 by Treva R. Gordon as a grief support organization. For more information, visit www.loss-events.org.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org