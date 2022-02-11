Red Flag Warning issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County until tonight

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Clarksville-Montgomery County and all of Middle Tennessee until 10:00pm this evening.

Red Flag conditions have been met across a large portion of Middle Tennessee this afternoon. Surface winds have increased to 15 to 25 mph from the southwest, and relative humidity values have dipped below 30% at several reporting stations.

This puts the Middle Tennessee area into a red flag fire weather danger.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.