Austin Peay State University Athletics Director Gerald Harrison commits to APSU Govs

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison, who helped transform Governors’ Athletics with an OVC football championship, entry into the more competitive ASUN Conference, and a renewed energy at sporting events, announced today he remained committed to APSU.

The University of Toledo previously announced Harrison was one of three finalists for its athletic director position.

“I am thrilled that Gerald remains a Gov!” APSU President Mike Licari said. “His strong and innovative leadership is what is needed to continue moving Austin Peay athletics forward. He is an important member of the Senior Leadership Team, and I am excited that he will continue to contribute to making the entire university better.”

“It’s a great day to be a Gov and Lisa, Torri, Lorri, and I are excited to remain residents of Stacheville,” Harrison said. “I want to thank Dr. Licari for his unyielding support during this process and thank our coaches, staff, and student-athletes for their patience. The excitement around our athletics department is high and I look forward to working with our campus and the Clarksville community to keep it going as we continue to ‘Level Up.’”



Since joining Austin Peay State University in 2018, Harrison has led the APSU athletics department to unprecedented success in the classroom and several OVC championships. He also has focused department resources on student-athlete development to prepare them for their life after competition through the “Total Gov” concept. Harrison also has spearheaded the strategic retention and development of coaches and department staff.

His success includes OVC football, beach volleyball, track & field, and women’s tennis championship titles. Last fall, he helped orchestrate an invitation to the ASUN Conference. The University’s Athletics Department, which has been a part of the Ohio Valley Conference since 1962, now will join the ASUN Conference on July 1st, 2022. The move is expected to increase the University’s brand visibility, with more than 10 million television homes – and 45,000 Austin Peay alumni – residing within the ASUN’s seven-state footprint.

Recently, under Harrison’s leadership, Joe and Cathi Maynard pledged to make a historic $15 million donation to the University’s athletics department. The historic gift – the largest single gift in the history of Austin Peay State University – will further the objectives of Austin Peay State University athletics’ “Total Gov” concept by assisting with facility upgrades to all athletics facilities, expanding the commitment to student-athlete performance excellence, the development of the student-athletes, and the recruitment and retention of coaches and staff among other objectives.

For more information on APSU Athletics, visit letsgopeay.com.