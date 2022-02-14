Clarksville Police Department takes action to prevent Pedestrian Accidents, Fatalities

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) launched an initiative on February 9th, 2022 to help prevent pedestrian fatalities involving motor vehicles.

To promote visibility among pedestrians, Lt. Vincent Lewis and Sgt. Bret Norfleet donated reflective belts, straps, and keychain tags to YAIPaks Outreach, a local nonprofit organization serving the homeless and others in need.

“We are trying to put a highlight on pedestrian traffic safety,” Lewis said. “There are a lot more people walking, and we want them to wear these at night to increase the distance that they can be seen.”



Reflective gear will also be available at the Clarksville Transit Center on 200 Legion Street for those individuals who utilize public transportation.



In the last 12 months, there have been 40 crash incidents involving pedestrians; 19 resulted in severe injury, and five were fatal. Common factors in most severe/fatal injury crashes were pedestrians crossing roadways between intersections or walking in the roadway.

Another commonality involved pedestrians wearing dark clothing after dusk, making it difficult for drivers to see them.