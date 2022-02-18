Austin Peay State University Softball drops two games at Florida Gulf Coast Invitational

Fort Myers, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team was on the short end of two last at-bat setbacks, Friday at the Florida Gulf Coast University Softball Complex, as the Governors fell to Memphis, 5-4, followed by a 4-2 final to Boston College.

Memphis 5, Austin Peay 4

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Austin Peay 0 0 0 3 0 1 0 4 5 1 Memphis 0 1 0 2 0 2 X 5 11 2

Austin Peay (4-3) had just taken the lead, 4-3, heading into the bottom of the sixth inning against Memphis (3-3), but an error in the Govs outfield put a Tigers runner in scoring position at second base to begin the inning.

An infield out would move the runner to third, followed by an RBI single by the Tigers Alexis Dale to tie the game.



Dale would steal second base and scored on a single by Camryn Winei, as the Tigers scored what turned out to be the game-winning run.



Memphis had jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning, but the Govs took advantage of a hit batter and an error to score three runs in the top of the fourth.



Lexi Osowski would start the inning by reaching base after being hit by a pitch and an out later moved to third on an infield error on a ground ball off the bat of Mea Clark.

The Tiger were able to get the second out of the inning, bringing up Megan Hodum, who smacked a single up the middle, scoring Osowski, to tie the game, 1-1.

Kylie Campbell would follow with a double into the right-field corner, Clark, and Hodum, to give the Govs a 3-1 lead.

Memphis would answer with two runs in the bottom of the inning to tie the game, 3-3.

The Govs would retake the lead, 4-3, in the top of the sixth inning, with Hodum reaching via a hit by pitch, stealing second base, and scoring on a single by Morgan Zuege.

Boston College 4, Austin Peay 2

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Boston College 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 4 9 0 Austin Peay 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 9 1

The Govs would see the Eagles (4-2) jump out to a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning but would respond in the bottom of the inning to tie the game, 2-2.

Bailey Shorter would get the inning going with a single, and after moving to second base on a sacrifice by Hodum, moved to third on a single by Osowski.

Shorter would lead the Govs with three hits.

Brooke Pfefferle would load the bases on an infield single, followed by Clark ripping a ball just inside the line at first to score Shorter and Osowski to tie the game.

The soccer would remain that way until the top of the seventh, when the Eagles scored two two-out runs to take the lead heading into the bottom of the seventh.

The Govs didn’t go down without a fight, with Hodum reaching on a one-out single and move to second when Osowski was hit by a pitch.

But that would be as close as the Govs would come to scoring, as the Eagles were able to get the next two Govs to ground out to end the game.

Inside the Boxscore

Bailey Shorter and Harley Mullins made their first appearances of the season after sitting out last weekend’s games with an injury and illness.

Lexi Osowski extended her consecutive games with a hit streak to seven straight games.

Megan Hodum stole her team-leading fifth base of the season versus Memphis.

Govs recorded a team season-high 12 assists versus Boston College, the most by a Govs since they total 13 assists versus North Alabama on March 10th, 2019.

Emily Harkleroad tied her career-high with 11 putouts versus Boston College.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team continues play in the Florida Gulf Coast University Invitational, in Fort Myers, Florida, Saturday, facing Memphis, at 1:45pm, followed by tournament host Florida Gulf Coast, at 6:30pm.

For news and updates on everything APSU softball, follow along on Twitter (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.