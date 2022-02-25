APSU Softball defeats IUPUI then falls later to North Alabama

Birmingham, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team exploded for 14 runs in its first three at bats, Friday at Mary Bowers Field in the opening day of the Blazer Invite, versus IUPUI on its way to a 14-4 victory, before falling to North Alabama in the night cap, 8-0.

Austin Peay 14, IUPUI 4

1 2 3 4 5 R H E Austin Peay 5 7 2 0 0 14 12 2 IUPUI 0 0 1 2 1 4 7 4

W: MULLINS, Harley (1-0) L: Metcalf, Carly (1-4)

The Governors (8-4) would come out on fire at the plate versus the Jaguars (2-9), with the first seven APSU hitters reaching base.

Bailey Shorter would start the inning with a single and beat a throw to second on a sacrifice bunt by Megan Hodum, with both players being safe.



Lexi Osowski would follow with a base on balls, to load the bases, bring up Brooke Pfefferle, who singled in Shorter for the game’s first run.



Mea Clark would have the game’s biggest blow next, as she rocketed her third home run of the season out over the left field fence to clear the bases for a grand slam to put the Govs up 5-0.



The Govs would follow that five-run first inning with a seven-run second to put the game away.



Hodum would open the inning by reaching on an error and score ahead of Osowski’s first home run of the season.

Pfefferle would then draw a walk and move around the bases on back-to-back single by Clark and Kylie Campbell.

Emily Harkleroad would drive in Pfefferle with a sacrifice fly to make it an 8-0 Govs lead.

An out later, Morgan Zuege would reload the bases with a single, followed by a walk to Shorter to score Clark and Hodum singling in Campbell and Zuege to make it 12-0.

The APSU Govs would close out their scoring in the third inning, scoring twice more to make it 14-0.

Clark would walk to open the inning, followed by Skylar Sheridan being hit by a pitch and Harkleroad reaching on an error to load the bases.

Kendyl Weinzapfel would then single in Clark, flowed by Zuege bring in Sheridan with a sacrifice fly, as the Govs extended its lead out to 14-0.

Harley Mullins (1-0) would earn her first win of the season, as she limited IUPUI to four runs on seven hits, while walking one and striking out five.

North Alabama 8, Austin Peay 0

1 2 3 4 5 R H E Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 3 North Alabama 0 3 0 1 4 8 9 0

W: Sidney Revels (3-1) L: BENEFIEL, Jordan (4-2)

The APSU Govs couldn’t find their hitting groove versus the Lions (9-2), as they were held to just five hits in getting shutout for the first time this season.

After trading zeros in the first inning, the Govs saw the Lions score three times in the bottom of the second, as they took advantage of a walk and three base hits.

The APSU Govs threatened in the top of the third, with Hodum opening the inning by being hit and then move to third on Osowski’s five double of the year.

Osowski and Zuege would lead the Govs with two hits each in the loss.

But both runners would be stranded, as the next three Govs went down in order to end the threat.

North Alabama would tack on a run in the fourth, before closing out the game’s scoring with four runs in the fifth for the 8-0 final.

Inside the Boxscore

The grand slam by Clark versus IUPUI was the APSU Govs second of the season.

The seven-run second inning by the Govs versus IUPUI was their first since scoring seven in the first inning versus Tennessee State on April 17th, 2021.

Austin Peay State University has now won the last three meeting versus IUPUI and evened the all-time series, 5-5.

Clark has driven in four runs in a game twice this year.

With her double and home run, Osowski now has 52 career extra-base hits, tying her with Carol Gray (1987-90) for seventh most in program history.

Hodum’s two RBIs versus IUPUI was her first multi-RBI game of her career.

Clark scored a career single-game high three runs versus IUPUI.

Osowski reached base on six of her seven plate appearances on the day, coming on four hits – including a double and home run – and two walks.

APSU Coach Kassie Stanfill Statements

On their play on Day 1 of Blazer Invite

“We opened the day well, but we weren’t happy with our Game 2. We are going to regroup and come out tomorrow (Saturday) and play more like we are capable of.”

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team will continue play in the Blazer Invite on Saturday, as they have a 12:30pm, rematch with North Alabama before squaring off versus tournament host Alabama Birmingham, at 5:30pm.

For news and updates on everything APSU softball, follow along on Twitter (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.