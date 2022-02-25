Austin Peay State University Baseball defeats Bowling Green, 8-2

Clarksville, TN – On a chilly day on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team turned to a native of the “Great White North” in starting pitcher Harley Gollert to keep Bowling Green’s bats cold in an 8-2 victory, Friday afternoon.

Bowling Green (2-2) took advantage of an opening error and the only walk Gollert issued to start an early rally. First baseman Adam Furnas got the Falcons on the board with a double to drive in both runners for an early 2-0 lead.

But Toronto native Gollert (1-1) shut down Bowling Green from that point onward. He retired nine consecutive batters before allowing a one-out single in the fourth. Gollert followed that with five straight batters before allowing a leadoff single in the sixth. However, he closed his outing with seven-straight outs to get through 7.1 innings.



Meanwhile, Austin Peay (3-2) got a run back in its half of the first after center fielder Skyler Luna’s leadoff double and first baseman John McDonald’s run-producing fielder’s choice. BGSU starter Gage Schenk kept the Govs at bay for the next four innings, maintaining the 2-1 scoreline.



In the sixth, the Governors broke through against the Bowling Green bullpen with a trio of base hits to lead off the inning. Right fielder Gino Avros provided a game-tying single, and catcher Jack Alexander scored as part of a double play to give APSU a 3-2 lead.



Austin Peay State University added a run in the seventh, then broke the game open with a four-run eighth inning. Designated hitter Ty DeLancey supplied the game’s lone home run with a 350-foot, three-run shot that just cleared the wall in right field to close the day’s scoring.

Gollert picked up the win with his 7.1-inning outing that saw him allow two runs on three hits while striking out six. Reliever Sebastian Martinez then provided 1.2 innings of scoreless relief, striking out three, to pick up his season’s first save.

DeLancey went 2-for-4 with three RBI to lead the APSU offense. Second baseman Jonah Beamon and Luna also had two hits each.

BGSU reliever Jeremy Spezia (1-1) surrendered the lead in the sixth and allowed three runs on five hits and two walks over his two innings. Schenk was left with no-decision after allowing one run on four hits over 5.0 innings.

The Governor

Starting pitcher Harley Gollert tied his career-best with 7.1 innings of work against Bowling Green, equaling a mark he set against Army 355 days ago. After seeing the first two batters of the game reach, he allowed just two base runners in the final 23 batters he faced en route to his first win of 2022.

Notes and Notables

DH breakthrough

After seeing its designated hitters go hitless through the season’s first four games, Austin Peay turned to Ty DeLancey and inserted him into the No. 3 spot in the order in his first start of 2022. He promptly provided two hits, including a three-run home run that broke the game open.

On to 26

First baseman John McDonald extended his reached safely streak to 26 games with a sixth-inning single, finishing the day 1-for-4 with a walk, run scored, and a RBI.

Closing with a flourish

Gollert and Martinez were particularly effective over the final innings, striking out six of the final 10 batters they faced.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team and Bowling Green resume their three-game series with a 1:00pm Saturday game at Hand Park.

Box Score

Bowling Green 2, Austin Peay 8

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Bowling Green 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 1 Austin Peay 1 0 0 0 0 2 1 4 X 8 11 1

W: GOLLERT, Harley (1-1) L: SPEZIA, Jeremy (1-1) S: MARTINEZ, Sebastian (1)